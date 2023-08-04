Meet Crocker Park’s very own “Secret Agent Man”

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that Crocker Park – a lifestyle center for shopping, dining, playing and living – deployed a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) at a city within a city spread over 12 blocks in Westlake, Ohio.

Crocker Park Deploys Innovative Security Measure with Knightscope Robot S.A.M. (Photo: Business Wire)

Crocker Park added the cutting-edge security enhancement to its already well-established safety measures and introduced it to the public yesterday. This shopping and dining destination is deploying Knightscope’s state-of-the-art robot to further ensure the safety and peace of mind for visitors, residents and tenants alike. The addition of the ASR, affectionately named SAM – the “Secret Agent Man” – represents a significant step forward in reinforcing the security infrastructure at Crocker Park.

With almost 10 million visitors a year, over 1,000+ residents and 7,500 employees, the lifestyle center is staying at the forefront of innovation and safety with this advanced security technology to serve as a community “watchdog” and keep the already low crime rate at a minimum. SAM will stroll around Crocker Park, as he is here to help guide you and keep you safe while shopping!

SAM, the autonomous, AI-driven robot will be equipped with advanced security capabilities, providing real-time monitoring and proactive responses to potential security incidents. Moving at walking speeds with a 360-degree view, the robot’s daily mission is to deter, detect and report. SAM will also be able to connect you with security if you require help with just the push of a button. Able to travel in any weather condition, SAM will be used year- round as a community crime stopper and serve as an extension of Crocker Park Security Ambassadors.

“We are excited to incorporate Knightscope’s advanced technology into our security operations,” said Sean Flanigan, Vice President of Security at Stark Enterprises. “Our priority has always been to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone who visits our center, and the Knightscope robot will play a crucial role in enhancing our existing security measures.”

SAM boasts an array of sophisticated features, including 360-degree streaming/recording video and thermal imaging. Its AI algorithms enable it to detect anomalies and issue alerts to the on-site security team in real-time. This augmentation in security is aimed at deterring potential incidents, ensuring a rapid response to any arising concerns, and fostering a safe and welcoming environment for the entire community. SAM will be focused on security, not as an informational tool, as customers can visit any of the 12 digital kiosks throughout the property for directions and details on the 140+ to stores or restaurants.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance and elevate our guest experience,” said Stacie Schmidt, Vice President of Marketing at Stark Enterprises. “SAM is a welcomed addition to the security team as he will help provide guest assistance, peace of mind and safety for our guests and staff. With this high-tech innovation, Crocker Park is living up to our newly awarded accolade: Top 5 Retail Experience Center in the US by Chain Store Age Magazine.”

“Knightscope has proudly fortified the safety and security programs of mixed-use spaces like Crocker Park since 2015,” commented Stacy Stephens, EVP and Chief Client Officer at Knightscope. “We are delighted Stark Enterprises chose Knightscope to help elevate the experience for those living the Crocker Park lifestyle every day.”

Crocker Park’s commitment to innovating and embracing cutting-edge technology continues to set the standard in the retail and entertainment industry. The deployment of SAM further exemplifies the center’s dedication to providing exceptional service to its visitors. A true force to back up their slogan, "It's All About the Experience."

For more information on what’s going on with SAM, visit www.crockerpark.com/SAM or follow on social media @crockerpark or facebook.com/crockerpark. Make sure to stop by and take a selfie with SAM and tag him with the hashtags #SAMSecretAgentMan, #robotselfie and #knightscope.

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow will be landing in Columbus, OH, on August 9-10, 2023, at the Eldorado Scioto Downs located at 6000 S High Street. The Roadshow will be open from 10:00am to 4:00pm Eastern Time.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event, allowing potential clients and the general public to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age “pod” where attendees may experience the self-driving, electric technologies that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

Knightscope’s leading-edge communications products and ASR services provide reliable technologies to help better protect the places people live, work, study and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots, book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Crocker Park

Crocker Park is settled on 4,500,000 square feet in Westlake, Ohio and features a mix of over 130 local and nationally known retailers and premier dining options as well as office buildings, luxury apartments, and an event venue. Known for its distinct vertically integrated design of ground-level retail and restaurants with second story apartments and office space, the lifestyle center creates a bustling, urban downtown atmosphere of a city within a suburb. Developed with inspiration from European influence and architecture, Crocker Park’s 3 phases, spanned over 12 city blocks, allow visitors to feel completely immersed in the dynamic shop, dine, live, work, and play environment. Crocker Park is a part of the Stark Enterprises full-service real estate development portfolio spanning eight states. For more information and to view a complete center directory and a calendar of events, visit www.crockerpark.com.

About Stark Enterprises

Stark Enterprises, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a full-service real estate development company with the highest level of expertise in acquisition, leasing, property management, construction, architectural design, landscape architecture, and marketing. For over 40 years, Stark Enterprises has been developing and managing generational assets that leave visitors with lasting impressions, balancing new urbanist principles and sustainability practices with economic viability. The nearly $2 Billion portfolio spanning eight states consists of over 40 properties in retail, entertainment, office, residential, hotel, and student housing environments. Stark Enterprises properties are always managed with the company’s long-term investment strategy in mind and are continually recognized by customers and industry leaders as among the most well operated and maintained in the nation. For more information, visit www.StarkEnterprises.com.

