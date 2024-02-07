Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that Fire Department New York (FDNY) issued a purchase order to upgrade 10 fire boxes at various schools from outdated analog wirelines to Knightscope’s solar, 4G wireless technologies.

FDNY Upgrades Fire Boxes to Modern Knightscope E-Phones (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope is seeing campuses transition away from traditional emergency call boxes to more reliable and cost-effective systems that use cellular and satellite communications powered by solar energy. Knightscope’s portfolio of K1 products provide clear voice connectivity with a flashing blue strobe to extend access to emergency services to remote locations. Obsolete and non-functioning competitive devices are easily retrofitted with Knightscope technologies ensuring public safety is accessible, especially when a cell phone battery has died, or one is unfamiliar with the geography and cannot convey a precise location to first responders.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about executive transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that executive transitions may have greater costs than anticipated; that executive transitions may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; that executive transitions may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; or that executive transitions may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

