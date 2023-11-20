Communiqué officiel de KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces two new expansion sales – one for its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) and one for the K1 Call Box.

A Kansas City, KS casino will become the 8th property to deploy the K5 ASR under a larger master agreement announced in September with an entertainment company and operator of integrated entertainment, sports content, and casinos that enabled corporatewide expansion of Knightscope technologies to 43 properties across the United States. Expansion over the last 60 days includes other properties in Las Vegas, Nevada; Council Bluffs, Iowa; Aurora, Illinois; Shreveport, LA; Bossier City, LA; Lake Charles, LA; and New Orleans, LA.

Additionally, a riverside park in New York currently under redevelopment construction will be adding another K1 Call Box to expand access to direct access to emergency services for people visiting the park who may be experiencing danger, a crisis or some form of distress. The park will soon provide a playground with water spray features, a synthetic turf field, a sloping sun lawn, sculptural shade structures, an elevated walkway with seating, an “all-ages” slide and a sunset deck complete with bistro tables, chaise lounges and two-tiered walls with seating. It will also feature flexible gathering areas surrounded by flowers and plants to provide space for organized or impromptu events, and the phones throughout the park give additional peace of mind that help is just the push of a button away.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

