Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that a large, family-owned and operated dining company with over 2,500 locations (primarily in the US), signed a contract for its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) service. The K5 will patrol the company’s corporate offices in Southern California to enhance employee safety at the campus while elevating the visitor experience.

According to Knightscope, people should feel as safe at work as they do at home. Visits to open campuses are enjoyable and even motivating with the average American corporate employee spending a third of their waking hours inside of their company's campus. As outlined in Knightscope’s 5-Step Recommendation for Corporate Campuses, security begins with a well-defined perimeter. And a good, proactive safety program is enhanced with Knightscope’s technologies that help reduce vulnerabilities to many crimes, creating a safe and effective working environment.

Northern California County Expansion Sale

A county in northern California is expanding its 56-unit roadside emergency call box system by purchasing 16 K1 Call Boxes that operate using satellite communications plus 7 operating on 4G cellular for a total of 23 new units. The satellite and cellular phones will be installed on rural roads in unincorporated areas of the county that have limited to no communication services. Many hours were spent conducting important field surveys to identify the new phone locations to best serve the public. The Knightscope team will install the phones and provide maintenance services under contract.

The included, all-new Knightscope Emergency Management System (“KEMS”) platform will allow the county and Knightscope service technicians to better understand the real-time health and status of all machines-in-network and to help improve system operability. The cloud-based application monitors system state-of-health, alerts users concerning operational issues, provides technicians real-time error detection/diagnostics, and collects/reports system performance statics with new features being planned as part of Knightscope’s long-term strategy to conduct a significant overhaul of the Nation’s public safety infrastructure.

Call Boxes immediately connect users to first responder services and provide the exact location of the device being used so that services may be quickly dispatched. By contrast, law enforcement professionals are unable to pinpoint people using their personal cellular devices to contact 911 because GPS data is not transmitted through the system.

Knightscope’s leading-edge communications products and ASR services provide reliable technologies for corporate campuses to help better protect the places people live, work, study, dine and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots, book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow to be Featured at Tesla Takeover 2023

The Robot Roadshow will be landing in San Luis Obispo, CA, at Tesla Takeover 2023. Tesla Takeover is July 29-30, 2023, at the Fields at Madonna Inn located at 100 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo and is open from 10:00am to 4:00pm Pacific Time. The third annual Tesla Takeover – the largest Tesla owners event in North America – brings together Tesla owners, EV enthusiasts, and industry experts to celebrate the future. The keynote speaker on Day 2 will be Maye Musk, world-renowned dietician, model, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. Tickets are required and may be purchased here.

The Knightscope Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event in and of itself, allowing direct connections with potential clients and the general public. Get out of the heat - demonstrations are conducted by Knightscope experts and take place in a climate controlled, space-age “pod” allowing attendees to experience the self-driving, electric technologies that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend with your paid admission to Tesla Takeover. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" about Knightscope's future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," "proposes" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

