  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Knightscope, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:00 2022-09-15 am EDT
2.770 USD    0.00%
09:36aHEALTHCARE PROVIDER INCREASES KNIGHTSCOPE (NASDAQ : KSCP) Security Robot Order
BU
09/13KNIGHTSCOPE (NASDAQ : KSCP) Targets Vandalism at Portland Hotel
BU
09/13Knightscope, Inc. Wins Crime-Fighting for Its Technology
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healthcare Provider Increases Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Security Robot Order

09/15/2022 | 09:36am EDT
Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion in Oregon

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a locally owned healthcare system in Oregon has expanded its contract for its many facilities in the state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005077/en/

Oregon Healthcare Provider Increases Knightscope Security Robot Order to Deter Criminal Activity (Graphic: Business Wire)

Oregon Healthcare Provider Increases Knightscope Security Robot Order to Deter Criminal Activity (Graphic: Business Wire)

On the heels of securing a contract for a Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”), the new client has increased its order for an additional 2 K5 ASRs.

The client has a children’s hospital, a 24-hour mental and behavioral health services center, and more than 70 primary care, specialty and urgent care clinics. The hospital’s goal is to deter criminal activity, while enhancing patient and staff experience. Knightscope is proud to play a role in improving the safety of our nation’s healthcare providers, its patients and visitors as it continues its growth in the healthcare vertical.

We encourage security practitioners and healthcare facility administrators learn about the new dawn in public safety innovation by booking a free demo and assessment at www.knightscope.com/demo

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 102 M 102 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Santana Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mallorie Sara Burak Chief Financial Officer
Ryan J. Fanciullo Vice President-Operations
Kristine Ross Independent Director
Linda Keene Solomon Independent Director
