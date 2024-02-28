Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that two new clients now have K1 Hemisphere Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) providing enhanced perimeter protection at their properties, elevating safety for staff and visitors. A Missouri church and a Minnesota hospital are the latest activations for Knightscope’s full-featured, compact ASR.

Knightscope’s experience using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to advance the future of physical security has grown significantly in accuracy and reliability since its first ASR deployment in May 2015. AI and analytics have helped clients accelerate the obsolescence of monitoring live video feeds by delivering real-time alerts when an anomaly is detected. As an example, ASRs can accurately detect people in places they should not be or at times of day they should not be there, identify known threats, read vehicle license plates and pinpoint the location of such detections, enabling faster forensic searches and response times to any threats.

The K1 Hemisphere is an efficient and affordable entry point into deploying Knightscope’s technologies to help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. The Hemisphere is easily mounted to a variety of surfaces or objects and has 3 cameras that provide up to 210-degrees of eye-level, high-definition video, a strobe light, automatic license plate recognition, facial recognition (optional), automated broadcast announcements, and intercom running on a wired or fully encrypted wireless network. Two Hemispheres can also be placed back-to-back for a 360-degree view.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us and book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover

