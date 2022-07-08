Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Knightscope, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:27 2022-07-08 am EDT
3.195 USD   +4.07%
10:11aKnightscope Announces New Contract in Napa Valley
BU
07/01Knightscope's California Casino Renews Autonomous Security Robot Contract for Third Year
MT
07/01Casino Renews Knightscope Agreement for Third Year
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knightscope Announces New Contract in Napa Valley

07/08/2022 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced a new agreement with a storage facility in Napa, California. The use of storage facilities has increased 65% over the past 15 years. While such facilities are generally safe, they often experience break-ins leaving personal possessions and commercially stored items at risk. Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) will patrol the storage facility to further enhance the protection offered to tenants that choose to store their belongings with them. Prospective renters are encouraged to do their due diligence on facilities they are considering for storage services to ensure that they offer advanced physical security technologies like Knightscope’s K5 ASR.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005137/en/

Knightscope Announces New Contract in Napa Valley (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope Announces New Contract in Napa Valley (Photo: Business Wire)

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
10:11aKnightscope Announces New Contract in Napa Valley
BU
07/01Knightscope's California Casino Renews Autonomous Security Robot Contract for Third Yea..
MT
07/01Casino Renews Knightscope Agreement for Third Year
BU
07/01California Casino Renews Knightscope's Autonomous Security Robot Contract for Third Yea..
CI
06/28KNIGHTSCOPE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a ..
AQ
06/28Knightscope Issues Public Safety Innovation Challenge to Mayors Across U.S.
BU
06/27Knightscope Announces the Scout Referral Program
BU
06/24Knightscope, Inc. Announces New K1 Hemisphere for Under $1 Per Hour
CI
06/24Knightscope Announces New K1 Hemisphere for Under $1 Per Hour
BU
06/23Knightscope Holds First Annual Shareholder Meeting as Public Company
BU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 149 M 149 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Knightscope, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patricia Howell Independent Director