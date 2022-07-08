Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced a new agreement with a storage facility in Napa, California. The use of storage facilities has increased 65% over the past 15 years. While such facilities are generally safe, they often experience break-ins leaving personal possessions and commercially stored items at risk. Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) will patrol the storage facility to further enhance the protection offered to tenants that choose to store their belongings with them. Prospective renters are encouraged to do their due diligence on facilities they are considering for storage services to ensure that they offer advanced physical security technologies like Knightscope’s K5 ASR.

Knightscope Announces New Contract in Napa Valley (Photo: Business Wire)

