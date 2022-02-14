Knightscope Announces Partnership with Allied Universal®

Largest Security Services Company to Sell Security Robots Through Technology Division

Public Safety Innovator Continues to Execute on Steady Growth Plan

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced a strategic partnership with Allied Universal®, a leading global security and facility services company with revenues at approximately $20 billion and more than 800,000 employees worldwide, to provide Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to the company’s U.S.-based customers to help deter crime, enhance situational awareness and improve security professional safety.

Allied Universal® Technology Services, a division of Allied Universal, will offer Knightscope’s technologies for deployment in the U.S. effective immediately, which include the K5 Outdoor, K3 Indoor, and K1 Stationary ASRs, the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) browser-based user interface for end users, autonomous charging/docking stations, data storage and full support, service and maintenance. Knightscope’s robots have already been credited for reducing crime at its client locations.

“Our commitment to providing the best proactive security services to our customers is unwavering,” said Carey Boethel, President of Allied Universal® Technology Services. “The partnership with Knightscope allows us to expand our delivery of smart cutting-edge technologies to enhance public safety, allowing our customers to focus on their core businesses.”

The partnership between Knightscope and Allied Universal utilizes the company’s highly trained security professionals to mitigate risks by monitoring alerts and responding to threats reported by ASRs to reduce monetary and non-monetary costs to its customers.

William Santana Li, chairman and CEO of Knightscope stated, “Partnering with Allied Universal is a perfect recipe for success - robots are deployed to do the monotonous, computational heavy work while the strategic, hands-on activities are the responsibility of the humans. We are excited for the future that this agreement will bring in driving steady long-term growth.”

Allied Universal® Technology Services division provides electronic access control, video surveillance, fire/life safety, alarm monitoring, emergency communications, hosted /managed services and a variety of Global Security Operating Center (GSOC-as-a-Service) offerings. Leveraging the flexibility and scalability of these platforms delivers efficiency with improved reliability and response.

About Knightscope

Knightscope [Nasdaq: KSCP] is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through our vast global network of more than 800,000 employees, we leverage best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues of $20 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today’s world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

