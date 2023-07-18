Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces three new sales totaling eight units.

A Knightscope reseller expanded the use of K1 Retrofit Kits at Nellis Air Force Base. There are now 20 competitor products that have been retrofitted with Knightscope’s modern technologies at Nellis, providing extremely cost-effective systems that use cellular and satellite communications with optional solar power to serve the women and men of our armed forces and their families.

Santa Rosa Mall in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, signed a contract for one K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) that will patrol indoors to deter crime and promote the mall’s forward-thinking brand. The mall’s management company has a second indoor mall and 16 outdoor retail properties. Knightscope’s successes in retail date back to the Company’s early days, many of which can be seen on its Crime page here. Additionally, the team recently posted a blog outlining its 4-step recommendation for securing these high value properties.

And finally, a 130 year old Connecticut university is expanding its use of Knightscope technologies with 6 additional K1 Blue Light Emergency Phones. The benefits of installing emergency phones include eliminating the need to find a number to call during an emergency; location tracking so that emergency personnel know exactly where to dispatch help; and to supplement spotty cell coverage and dead batteries often contributing to failed communications in time of need. Other recommendations for improving campus safety may be found here.

Knightscope’s leading-edge communications products and ASR services provide reliable technologies for commercial real estate and educational campuses to help better protect the places people live, work, study and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots, book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

