Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a San Francisco based real estate investment firm renewed its Machine-as-a-Service (MaaS) subscription agreement for a fourth year. The K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR), affectionately named “Optimus Crime,” has been watching over a multi-story parking structure since 2019 and will continue to help detect unauthorized parking, ward off criminal mischief and provide coverage in areas where fixed cameras fail to reach. Client renewals are essential to Knightscope’s growth strategy and prove to validate the longevity and effectiveness of the technology to new, incoming clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005474/en/

Knightscope Client Renews Contract for Fourth Year (Photo: Business Wire)

