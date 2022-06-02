Log in
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/02 01:45:02 pm EDT
3.340 USD   +6.71%
Knightscope K1 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) Deployed in Southern California

06/02/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that a popular eCommerce company providing subscriptions for product and brand discovery now has a fully operational K1 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) at their manufacturing/distribution center to improve safety and security at employee entrances of this 20-acre property. Distribution, manufacturing and shipping warehouses have long been targets for criminal activity, and in 2020 the National Insurance Crime Bureau estimated that cargo theft results in annual losses of as much as $35 billion in the U.S. alone. This client selected Knightscope’s technologies to stay one step ahead of being a statistic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005829/en/

Knightscope K1 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) Deployed in Southern California (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope K1 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) Deployed in Southern California (Photo: Business Wire)

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
