Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that a popular eCommerce company providing subscriptions for product and brand discovery now has a fully operational K1 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) at their manufacturing/distribution center to improve safety and security at employee entrances of this 20-acre property. Distribution, manufacturing and shipping warehouses have long been targets for criminal activity, and in 2020 the National Insurance Crime Bureau estimated that cargo theft results in annual losses of as much as $35 billion in the U.S. alone. This client selected Knightscope’s technologies to stay one step ahead of being a statistic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005829/en/

Knightscope K1 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) Deployed in Southern California (Photo: Business Wire)

