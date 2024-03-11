Registration Open for Public Attendance and Participation

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, kicks off its first official Innovation Week today.

Public attendance and participation is encouraged for Knightscope's first Innovation Week kicking off today. (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope’s Innovation Week consists of a series of virtual sessions with the Company’s leadership, marketing/sales, intelligence/cyber, engineering, production and finance teams aimed to give analysts, investors, supporters, and prospective clients a behind-the-scenes look at all things Knightscope with opportunities for live Q&A each day. The Company will be reflecting on its first 10 years of building a solid foundation of innovative technologies, the 2024 roadmap to profitability, and a discussion on redefining the future of public safety.

Monday 11 March (10am – 3pm PDT)

Welcome – overview of the week, our mission, a look back, bloopers, and lessons learned

Market Opportunity – the problem defined, the market, and recurring revenue results

Sales Demo – overview of the current technology portfolio

Live Q&A – begins at 2pm PDT

Tuesday 12 March (10am – 1:30pm PDT)

Artificial Intelligence – A.I. implementation, opportunities for the future, and cyber security

Machines-in-Network – the deployment process and client experience

Manufacturing Machines – in-house production from Knightscope Headquarters in Silicon Valley

Live Q&A – begins at 12:30pm PDT

Wednesday 13 March (10am – 12pm PDT)

New Product Development – preview of what’s to come out of Silicon Valley soon

Live Q&A – begins at 11am PDT

Thursday 14 March (10am – 2pm PDT)

Future Concepts – overview of long-term strategy and unveiling of potential future products

The Pitch – CEO and CFO walk through the investor presentation in a long-form discussion format

Live Q&A – begins at 1pm PDT

Friday 15 March (10am – 12pm PDT)

Town Hall – CEO Ask Me Anything (live with no moderator)

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED

Register to attend at www.knightscope.com/innovationweek. All sessions begin at 10am PDT daily and guests may come and go freely to join the discussion during topics most relevant to them. Sessions will be simulcast on Knightscope’s social media pages – Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn – and recordings will also be posted on the Company’s Innovation Week web page.

