  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Knightscope, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:58 2022-12-22 am EST
1.605 USD   -2.13%
08:57aKnightscope, Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Securement of Largest Single Contract in Company History
AQ
12/21Knightscope (nasdaq : KSCP) Receives 5 New Contracts
BU
12/21Knightscope, Inc. Announces Five New Contracts for its Autonomous Security Robot and Blue Light Emergency Communication Services Across Multiple U.S. States
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Clients Sign 6 More Contracts for 8 New Machines

12/22/2022 | 09:41am EST
Public Safety Innovator Increases Efforts to Close End of Year Sales Strong

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, announces six new contracts for four of its Autonomous Security Robots (ASR) and four Blue Light Emergency Communication systems, spanning multiple U.S. states.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005147/en/

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Clients Sign 6 More Contracts for 8 New Machines (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Clients Sign 6 More Contracts for 8 New Machines (Photo: Business Wire)

The contracts and deployment locations are as follows:

  • TEXAS – an American hotel group with 5 properties in the DFW area will have one K5 ASR patrolling a hotel parking lot on a 24-hour schedule near Dallas Love Field.
  • CALIFORNIA – a K1 Hemisphere will be deployed at the front door of an entertainment facility in San Diego, while a K5 ASR will protect its parking lot.
  • MICHIGAN – a township has purchased a K1 Blue Light Emergency Phone, with plans to expand upon successful delivery and operation.
  • TEXAS – a community college in San Antonio is adding one K1 Blue Light Tower to its existing communications system.
  • CALIFORNIA – a county government purchased two K1 Satellite Upgrade Kits for their highway emergency call boxes.
  • CALIFORNIA – another healthcare client is expanding, adding a third location and its third K5 ASR to the security team.

Knightscope’s Client Development team has elevated its efforts to wrap up any last-minute sales to close out 2022 and is available to respond to any demo, quote or information requests through the balance of the year. Click here to discover Knightscope and speak with one of our experts today.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61,6 M 61,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Santana Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mallorie Sara Burak Chief Financial Officer
Ryan J. Fanciullo Vice President-Operations
Kristine Ross Independent Director
Linda Keene Solomon Independent Director
