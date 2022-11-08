Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Knightscope, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:06 2022-11-08 am EST
3.015 USD   -3.37%
09:36aKnightscope (nasdaq : KSCP) Growth Continues with 22 Device College Contract
BU
11/01Knightscope (nasdaq : KSCP) Secures 5 New Contracts Accelerating Growth
BU
11/01Knightscope Secures 5 New Contracts Accelerating Growth
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Growth Continues with 22 Device College Contract

11/08/2022 | 09:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion for Campus Safety with Recent Acquisition

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces a new contract at a Florida college for 22 of its K1 Blue Light Towers. Schools are ill-equipped to address many campus safety challenges head-on due to constrained budgets and staffing shortages, and Knightscope technologies have the power to affordably solve the problem and fill the personnel gap.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005395/en/

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Growth Continues with 22 Device College Contract (Graphic: Business Wire)

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Growth Continues with 22 Device College Contract (Graphic: Business Wire)

In addition to the 13 emergency call systems previously retrofitted, the college will be replacing older, hard-wired towers at 2 separate campuses utilizing Knightscope’s cellular and satellite communications with solar power to provide students, faculty and visitors additional safety when away from campus buildings. This is a powerful step forward in achieving the four cornerstones of campus safety that administrators and officials should seek: communication, prevention, mobilization and apprehension.

This is Knightscope’s first announced sale in conjunction with its recent acquisition of CASE Emergency Systems.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
09:36aKnightscope (nasdaq : KSCP) Growth Continues with 22 Device College Contract
BU
11/01Knightscope (nasdaq : KSCP) Secures 5 New Contracts Accelerating Growth
BU
11/01Knightscope Secures 5 New Contracts Accelerating Growth
CI
10/26Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in Houston, Texas
BU
10/20Knightscope, Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
10/20Knightscope Completes Acquisition of CASE Emergency Systems
BU
10/18Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in Dallas, Texas
BU
10/14Knightscope, Inc. completed the acquisition of CASE Emergency Systems.
CI
10/13Transcript : Knightscope, Inc. - M&A Call
CI
10/12Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 115 M 115 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Knightscope, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Santana Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mallorie Sara Burak Chief Financial Officer
Ryan J. Fanciullo Vice President-Operations
Kristine Ross Independent Director
Linda Keene Solomon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.0.00%115
KEYENCE CORPORATION-21.18%94 266
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-23.00%73 705
EATON CORPORATION PLC-8.34%62 996
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-1.86%53 950
WEG S.A.24.65%33 528