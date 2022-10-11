Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Knightscope, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:50 2022-10-11 am EDT
2.455 USD   -1.01%
10:31aKnightscope (nasdaq : KSCP) Plans Town Hall Regarding Announced Acquisition
BU
09:32aKnightscope, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:30aKnightscope Announces Acquisition of CASE Emergency Systems
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Plans Town Hall Regarding Announced Acquisition

10/11/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Safety Innovator Continues to Engage Supporters as a Publicly Traded Company

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announced that it will be holding a virtual Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005922/en/

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Plans Town Hall Regarding Announced Acquisition (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Plans Town Hall Regarding Announced Acquisition (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope’s CEO, William Santana Li, will be hosting a 60-minute virtual webinar regarding today’s acquisition announcement of CASE Emergency Systems. Registration is required to attend.

Format: Online Webinar
Date: Wed 12 Oct 2022
Time: 5pm PDT | 8pm EDT
RSVP REQUIRED: Click here to RSVP

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
10:31aKnightscope (nasdaq : KSCP) Plans Town Hall Regarding Announced Acquisition
BU
09:32aKnightscope, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Finan..
AQ
09:30aKnightscope Announces Acquisition of CASE Emergency Systems
BU
10/04Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Chicago, Illinois
BU
10/03Knightscope to Provide Autonomous Security Robot to Orange County Convention Center in ..
MT
10/03Orange County Convention Center Enha : Kscp)
BU
10/03Orange County Convention Center Enhances Security Program with Knightscope
CI
09/30Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Chicago, Illinois
BU
09/29Knightscope Robot Roadshow is Coming to Huntley, Illinois
BU
09/28Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in New Albany, Ohio
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 91,2 M 91,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Knightscope, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Santana Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mallorie Sara Burak Chief Financial Officer
Ryan J. Fanciullo Vice President-Operations
Kristine Ross Independent Director
Linda Keene Solomon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.0.00%91
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.15%86 398
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-31.09%63 956
EATON CORPORATION PLC-21.09%54 320
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.70%46 340
NIDEC CORPORATION-37.68%33 223