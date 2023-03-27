Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Knightscope, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:50:41 2023-03-27 am EDT
0.7250 USD   -2.16%
09:36aKnightscope Plans Town Hall Marathon
BU
03/23Knightscope Reports Order from University in Florida for Emergency Phones
MT
03/23South Florida University Places Order with Knightscope
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knightscope Plans Town Hall Marathon

03/27/2023 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Safety Innovator Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of its Founding in Silicon Valley

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that in celebration of its 10 year anniversary and following the filing of its 10-K annual report, it will be holding 10 Town Halls during the first 10 days of April 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005294/en/

Knightscope celebrates the 10th anniversary of its founding in Silicon Valley and plans Town Hall marathon. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Knightscope celebrates the 10th anniversary of its founding in Silicon Valley and plans Town Hall marathon. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Similar to numerous prior Town Halls hosted by the Company over the years, Knightscope’s Chairman and CEO, William Santana Li, will be available to answer questions from supporters, investors and analysts in an intimate online forum with no moderator.

In order to accommodate busy schedules of our supporters, numerous time slots are available both weekdays and weekends as well as day and evening.

RSVP: Register to attend a Town Hall session at www.knightscope.com/rise.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the Company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
09:36aKnightscope Plans Town Hall Marathon
BU
03/23Knightscope Reports Order from University in Florida for Emergency Phones
MT
03/23South Florida University Places Order with Knightscope
BU
03/23A University in Southern Florida Purchases Three of Knightscope, Inc.'s K1 Blue Light E..
CI
03/21Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise After Chipmaker Recovery
MT
03/21Sector Update: Tech
MT
03/21Knightscope Receives Three Orders for K1 Emergency Communication Products
MT
03/21Powering Innovation : Knightscope's autonomous security robot delivers breakthrough detect..
AQ
03/21Knightscope, Inc. Receives Three New Orders
CI
03/21Knightscope Receives Three New Orders
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,8 M 30,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Knightscope, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Santana Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mallorie Sara Burak President, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ryan J. Fanciullo Vice President-Operations
Linda Keene Solomon Independent Director
Patricia L. Watkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.-60.79%31
KEYENCE CORPORATION21.10%115 537
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE8.86%85 157
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.26%65 213
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.71%47 363
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)19.76%36 243
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer