Knightscope Q3 Results Reflects 198% Increase in Revenue YoY

Books $9.8M in Net Revenue for First 9 Months of 2023 Nearly Tripling Revenue Year Over Year

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that it will be holding its Third Quarter Town Hall Update to share current events and 2023 financial highlights following the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (“Q3 2023 10-Q”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any and all information shared during the Third Quarter Town Hall and included in the Q3 2023 10-Q should be considered in full context of the Company’s recent regulatory filings and risk factors available at ir.knightscope.com

Knightscope’s Chairman and CEO, William Santana Li, will deliver a pre-recorded video update at the top of the meeting to cover Q3 2023 performance metrics followed by a live question and answer session with supporters, investors and analysts in an intimate online forum with no moderator.

The conference call / webcast will take place on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 1pm Pacific Time. Those interested in attending must RSVP here. The pre-recorded portion of the Town Hall presentation will also be posted at the conclusion of the event at www.knightscope.com/rise.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

