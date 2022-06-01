Log in
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/01 11:49:07 am EDT
3.135 USD   -5.00%
Knightscope Receives Another Signed Contract in Texas

06/01/2022 | 11:21am EDT
Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it has a new residential contract in Houston, TX. An Atlanta-based multifamily investment, development, and management firm focused on delivering resident-centric, hospitality-driven apartment living experiences has now added robots to their list of attractive amenities. Concerned about local challenges such as trespassing, break-ins, catalytic converter thefts, etc., the property manager wants to increase the overnight protection in this gated Houston community by deploying a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to patrol its parking structure. Knightscope’s newest client is invested in, directly or indirectly, and manages more than 180 apartment communities with over 60,000 homes in the US with regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Orlando.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005607/en/

Knightscope Receives Another Signed Contract in Texas

Knightscope Receives Another Signed Contract in Texas

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
