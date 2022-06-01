Knightscope Receives Another Signed Contract in Texas

Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it has a new residential contract in Houston, TX. An Atlanta-based multifamily investment, development, and management firm focused on delivering resident-centric, hospitality-driven apartment living experiences has now added robots to their list of attractive amenities. Concerned about local challenges such as trespassing, break-ins, catalytic converter thefts, etc., the property manager wants to increase the overnight protection in this gated Houston community by deploying a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to patrol its parking structure. Knightscope’s newest client is invested in, directly or indirectly, and manages more than 180 apartment communities with over 60,000 homes in the US with regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Orlando.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

