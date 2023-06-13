Knightscope Receives New Contract for Three Robots

TS&L Hosts Robot Roadshow Landing at Campus Law Enforcement Conference in Orlando, FL

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced a contract for one K5 and two K1 Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) from a 50-year old real estate developer.

Knightscope’s newest client has constructed over 15,000 new homes, owns and manages more than 11,000 rental apartments, built more than 18 million square feet of office, retail, and industrial space, and has an additional 28 million square feet of space in different phases of development. They employ thousands of people across North America and are one of the largest and most established developers of real estate.

Knightscope’s robots are slated to join the security team of a downtown Los Angeles, CA, mixed use area near the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center). The ASRs will be augmenting the security operations in a manner consistent with a recent blog highlighting Knightscope's Recommendations for Securing Commercial Real Estate. The technologies will provide a safer environment for local residents, employees and visitors, helping Knightscope to fulfill its mission to help protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

Transportation Solutions & Lighting (“TS&L”) Hosts Robot Roadshow at IACLEA

The International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) is the largest professional association devoted to excellence in campus public safety and law enforcement. Members are police chiefs, public safety directors, law enforcement officers, and security personnel at higher education institutions across the globe. Knightscope Authorized Partner, TS&L, has graciously agreed to host the Robot Roadshow at the 2023 Annual Conference and Expo at the Caribe Royale Orlando, 8101 World Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32821, on June 27-28. TS&L will be in Booth 406 with Knightscope experts on hand to assist with any questions and demonstrations. For more information about, or to attend the conference, please visit IACLEA here.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations about these exciting technologies in a compelling fashion. Demonstrations are conducted by Knightscope experts and take place in a climate controlled, space-age “pod” allowing attendees to experience the technologies that are helping make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

The Robot Roadshow will be setup just outside of the event venue, so clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more without having to attend the conference. Hours vary and available slots fill up fast, so please check the schedule for more details or to book your visit to ensure one-on-one attention.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About TS&L

Transportation Solutions & Lighting's mission is to provide the highest level of quality and service to our customers in a sustainable and environmentally beneficial way. We pride ourselves with best-in-class products available through our successful partnerships with reputable manufactures. Our service and products come with 100% guaranteed complete satisfaction. Contact Transportation Solutions and Lighting, Inc. today for a free consultation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

