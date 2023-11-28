Official KNIGHTSCOPE, INC. press release

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces another expansion sale through Knightscope Authorized Partner (“KAP”) Transportation Solutions & Lighting, Inc., – Safety and Security Division – National Safety Systems (“NSS/TS&L”) to supply, install, and support 14 solar powered K1 Blue Light Emergency Towers throughout a university campus in eastern Tennessee.

Knightscope’s state-of-the-art emergency blue light towers and call boxes allow anyone to call for help when and where it is needed, regardless of power or location. These devices allow for greater coverage, improved access, and better cost control in maintaining campus safety, which is why they have become such a familiar sight at institutions of higher education across the United States.

Knightscope's ASR services and industry leading emergency communications products help better protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

About TS&L

Transportation Solutions & Lighting's mission is to provide the highest level of quality and service to our customers in a sustainable and environmentally beneficial way. We pride ourselves with best-in-class products available through our successful partnerships with top manufactures. All products, integration, installation, around-the-clock support, and 24-hour onsite service come with 100% guaranteed complete satisfaction. Contact Transportation Solutions and Lighting, Inc. today for a free consultation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

