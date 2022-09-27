Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Knightscope, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-26 pm EDT
2.550 USD   -7.94%
Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Indianapolis, Indiana

09/27/2022 | 08:09am EDT
Public Safety Innovator Continues to Drive Sales through Creative Marketing Events

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Indiana Health, 714 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202, on 27 September 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005569/en/

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Indianapolis, Indiana (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Indianapolis, Indiana (Photo: Business Wire)

The Robot Roadshow has made 58 landings in 22 states and Washington, D.C. to date. Knightscope’s crime-fighting robots tour the U.S. in a space-age, NASA-like “pod” allowing attendees to experience all the technology that is enabling these Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to help make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to North Carolina. A short video of a past event hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department may be viewed here.

The Indianapolis Roadshow landing will be guided by Knightscope experts both virtually and in person. Visitors will be able to interact directly with each of the ASRs and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more about Knightscope.

There is no charge to participate in, or visit, the Roadshow and available slots fill up fast, so appointments are recommended. Book your Pod visit here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 93,8 M 93,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Santana Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mallorie Sara Burak Chief Financial Officer
Ryan J. Fanciullo Vice President-Operations
Kristine Ross Independent Director
Linda Keene Solomon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.0.00%94
KEYENCE CORPORATION-31.71%82 932
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-33.79%61 145
EATON CORPORATION PLC-22.38%53 185
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-20.58%43 248
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.21%34 880