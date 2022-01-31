Log in
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Knightscope Robot Roadshow Comes to Fort Worth

01/31/2022 | 08:32am EST
Public Safety Innovator to Demonstrate Technologies to Fort Worth and Tarrant County Leaders

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that its Robot Roadshow will be landing in Fort Worth, Texas, from 10:00am – 2:00pm CST.

The Robot Roadshow is a hybrid physical and virtual event where the Company brings all its technologies to cities across the US for people to experience in an interactive and in-person format. Each Roadshow landing will be hosted by a Knightscope expert, and visitors will be able to interact directly with each of the Autonomous Security Robots and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

There is no charge to attend the Robot Roadshow. Clients, investors, the public and the media are all invited to learn more about Knightscope. Those interested may also sign up to meet with a member of the team for any of the upcoming events here.

Date: January 31, 2022
Time: 10:00am – 2:00p, CST
Location: Tarrant County Resource Connection, 2300 Circle Dr., Lot E, Fort Worth, TX 76119

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the offering circular filed with the SEC on January 26, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
