Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Knightscope, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.830 USD   +12.85%
08:06aKnightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in Aurora/Chicago, IL, on 19 April
BU
04/13Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in Milwaukee, WI, on 14 April
BU
04/12KNIGHTSCOPE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in Aurora/Chicago, IL, on 19 April

04/18/2022 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Safety Innovator Continues to Drive Sales through Creative Marketing Events

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at the Hollywood Casino in Aurora, IL, on 19-20 April 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm CT, and at Digby’s Detective & Security Agency in Chicago, IL, on 21 April 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm CT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220418005234/en/

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in Aurora/Chicago, IL, on 19 April (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in Aurora/Chicago, IL, on 19 April (Photo: Business Wire)

The Robot Roadshow has made 37 landings in 12 states to date. Knightscope’s crime-fighting robots tour the U.S. in a space-age, NASA-like “pod” allowing attendees to experience all the technology that is enabling these Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to help make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to North Carolina. A short video of a past event hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department may be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/645787920.

Each Roadshow landing is virtually attended by a Knightscope expert, and visitors will be able to interact directly with each of our Autonomous Security Robots and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more about Knightscope.

There is no charge to participate in, or visit, the Roadshow and available slots fill up fast, so appointments are recommended. Book your Pod visit here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
08:06aKnightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in Aurora/Chicago, IL, on 19 April
BU
04/13Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in Milwaukee, WI, on 14 April
BU
04/12KNIGHTSCOPE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
04/11Knightscope Expands Management Team to Accelerate Growth Momentum
BU
04/11Knightscope, Inc. Promotes Jason M Gonzalez to SVP Client Development
CI
04/07Knightscope Announces New Deployment in Charlotte, NC
BU
04/06KNIGHTSCOPE : Announces $100 Million B. Riley Committed Equity Facility - Form 8-K
PU
04/06KNIGHTSCOPE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equit..
AQ
04/05Knightscope Enters $100 Million Committed Equity Facility with B. Riley; Shares Surge A..
MT
04/04Knightscope Announces $100 Million B. Riley Committed Equity Facility
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Knightscope, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patricia Howell Independent Director