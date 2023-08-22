Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced two new contracts with a northern California casino. The casino signed one agreement for a K1 Tower and separately signed a pre-order for two of the Company’s K1 Hemisphere Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”). As recently announced, Knightscope deployed two K1 Hemispheres in Hawaii to mark the final stage of testing as it prepares to fulfill its many pre-order contracts.

The K1 Tower is a stationary indoor/outdoor ASR optimized for use at smaller properties where mobility is not necessarily required, or at points of ingress and egress. It operates 24/7 and has the same features clients have come to expect from Knightscope’s mobile ASRs with the added option of facial recognition which, in the case of casinos, may be used to identify VIPs, advantage players and known trespassers.

The K1 Hemisphere is compact and a perfect complement to its bigger siblings for casinos, commercial property owners, residential communities, bank ATM vestibules, truck stops, lobbies, loading docks, ports, rail, schools, and any other places where one seeks to elevate the security and safety profiles of the places people work, live, study and visit. The Hemisphere is also easily mounted to a variety of objects like poles, fences, buildings, walls, etc., making it an incredibly versatile addition to any security program.

