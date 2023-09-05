Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces a collaboration with Private LTE systems integrator, RippleLink, to offer Private LTE design and deployment services to provide dramatically improved connectivity with Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) service over traditional, public use cellular service. As a wireless technology, Private LTE delivers the reliability, performance, security and low latency needed to support the best possible customer experience when using the ASR platform.

RippleLink will supply all of the hardware, software, design, RF planning, implementation, RF validation and support to allow Knightscope to include the option of a high-performance wireless network to its ASR clients. RippleLink and Knightscope have already deployed multiple Private LTE networks within the last year, demonstrating the value and performance Private LTE brings to the Knightscope security platform.

Knightscope’s ASR services and industry leading emergency communications products help better protect the places people live, work, study and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots – now with the option of Private LTE – book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

About RippleLink

RippleLink was Co-founded by Harv Sehra and James Smith in 2021 to help companies and organizations make Private LTE a reality. RippleLink specializes in designing and delivering CBRS Private LTE networks across a wide range of verticals in the mining, agricultural, IoT, robotics, logistics, transportation, and manufacturing industries. We partner with the best-of-breed Private LTE hardware and software vendors to bring a fully integrated Private LTE platform to meet the most demanding environments for our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

