Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that the Robot Roadshow will be landing in San Luis Obispo, CA, at Tesla Takeover 2023.

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow to be Featured at Tesla Takeover 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tesla Takeover is July 29-30, 2023, at the Fields at Madonna Inn located at 100 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo and is open from 10:00am to 4:00pm Pacific Time. The third annual Tesla Takeover – the largest Tesla owners event in North America – brings together Tesla owners, EV enthusiasts, and industry experts to celebrate the future. The keynote speaker on Day 2 will be Maye Musk, world-renowned dietician, model, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. Tickets are required and may be purchased here.

The Knightscope Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event in and of itself, allowing direct connections with potential clients and the general public. Get out of the heat - demonstrations are conducted by Knightscope experts and take place in a climate controlled, space-age “pod” allowing attendees to experience the self-driving, electric technologies that are already helping make sites safer from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend with your paid admission to Tesla Takeover. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

