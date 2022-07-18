Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a developer and operator of nearly 7,000 high quality conventional, student and senior housing communities located in top markets throughout the United States has signed a contract for the K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) at one of its properties in Virginia. Owners of apartment complexes owe their tenants and visitors a duty of care that includes taking reasonable measures to protect tenants from harm that third parties cause. Property managers utilizing cutting edge technologies like Knightscope’s ASRs fulfill that requirement, which also serve to mitigate potential liabilities. This client’s focus is on protecting the parking lot and enhancing the existing security operations of a multi-family apartment community that also houses students attending a local university. Knightscope’s K5 will make the community a much safer place for students, staff, and guests where they have experienced trespassers and catalytic converter thefts.

One of the Fastest Growing Multifamily Real Estate Firms in US Signs Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Contract (Photo: Business Wire)

