Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Knightscope, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:03 2022-07-18 am EDT
3.065 USD   +3.55%
07/12Knightscope Receives Second Contract From US Hotel Brand for K5 Security Robot
MT
07/12Global Fortune 1000 Hotel & Resort Chain Signs Another Knightscope Contract
BU
07/12Global Fortune 1000 Hotel & Resort Chain Signs Another Knightscope Contract
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One of the Fastest Growing Multifamily Real Estate Firms in US Signs Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Contract

07/18/2022 | 09:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a developer and operator of nearly 7,000 high quality conventional, student and senior housing communities located in top markets throughout the United States has signed a contract for the K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) at one of its properties in Virginia. Owners of apartment complexes owe their tenants and visitors a duty of care that includes taking reasonable measures to protect tenants from harm that third parties cause. Property managers utilizing cutting edge technologies like Knightscope’s ASRs fulfill that requirement, which also serve to mitigate potential liabilities. This client’s focus is on protecting the parking lot and enhancing the existing security operations of a multi-family apartment community that also houses students attending a local university. Knightscope’s K5 will make the community a much safer place for students, staff, and guests where they have experienced trespassers and catalytic converter thefts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005319/en/

One of the Fastest Growing Multifamily Real Estate Firms in US Signs Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Contract (Photo: Business Wire)

One of the Fastest Growing Multifamily Real Estate Firms in US Signs Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Contract (Photo: Business Wire)

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” ”intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
07/12Knightscope Receives Second Contract From US Hotel Brand for K5 Security Robot
MT
07/12Global Fortune 1000 Hotel & Resort Chain Signs Another Knightscope Contract
BU
07/12Global Fortune 1000 Hotel & Resort Chain Signs Another Knightscope Contract
CI
07/11Knightscope Secures Contract for Autonomous Security Robot Services
MT
07/11Knightscope Receives New Contract from Large REIT
BU
07/08SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Rebound in Afternoon Trade
MT
07/08SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
07/08Knightscope to Deploy Autonomous Security Robot at Storage Facility in California
MT
07/08Knightscope Announces New Contract in Napa Valley
BU
07/08Knightscope, Inc. Announces New Contract in Napa Valley
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 143 M 143 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Knightscope, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patricia Howell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.0.00%143
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.64%90 328
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-31.83%65 852
EATON CORPORATION PLC-25.36%51 467
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.38%47 274
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.81%38 354