Texas Harbor Implements Emergency Communications

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces an online retailer in Georgia has deployed 4 K1 Hemisphere Autonomous Security Robots (“Hemispheres”), and that it received a new contract from a Texas harbor to implement emergency communications with its first K1 Blue Light Emergency Phone.

The retailer has four U.S. warehouses that offer over 40,000 genuine, brand name fragrances, skincare, makeup, haircare, aromatherapy and candles. Two Hemispheres were deployed at its Atlanta, Georgia facility and another two at its Pompano Beach, Florida location to ensure employee safety and discourage theft and criminal trespassing at its loading docks. The Hemispheres are ideally suited for securing areas where the mobility of Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) is not required. In addition to the loading docks, the four machines are positioned to enable the monitoring of driveways leading into each property.

A full-service marina on one of Texas’ well-known lakes purchased its first K1 Blue Light E-phone to elevate guest safety and complement its extensive recreational amenities and convenient services in a location renowned for its hospitality and care.

The familiar blue illuminated e-phones are a very reassuring sight when help or emergency services are needed alongside the waterway. They work day and night in all weather and even when communications are most congested. Blue light emergency phone systems also always report one’s precise location reliably, ensuring the expedited arrival of the appropriate type of assistance.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

