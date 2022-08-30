Log in
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
2022-08-30
2.560 USD   -1.54%
Oregon Healthcare Provider is Latest Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Client

08/30/2022 | 10:26am EDT
Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a locally owned healthcare system in Oregon has signed a contract for one of its many facilities in the state. The first deployment will utilize a Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) in a hospital parking lot. The client also has a children’s hospital, a 24-hour mental and behavioral health services center, and more than 70 primary care, specialty and urgent care clinics. The hospital’s goal is to deter criminal activity, while enhancing patient and staff experience. This is the second new hospital client to sign up for Knightscope’s service in less than a month, representing one of the Company’s fastest growing market segments. Knightscope is proud to play a role in improving the safety of our nation’s healthcare providers, its patients and visitors.

Oregon Healthcare Provider is Latest Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Client (Graphic: Business Wire)

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95,6 M 95,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Knightscope, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.0.00%96
KEYENCE CORPORATION-27.92%91 153
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-29.12%67 790
EATON CORPORATION PLC-18.58%56 045
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.77%50 154
NIDEC CORPORATION-33.88%37 092