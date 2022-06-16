Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Knightscope, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48 2022-06-16 am EDT
3.270 USD   -2.97%
10:21aReal Estate Developer in Texas Renews Knightscope Contract for 5th Year
BU
06/15Knightscope Secures Contract Renewal From San Francisco Client
MT
06/15Knightscope Client Renews Contract for Fourth Year
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Real Estate Developer in Texas Renews Knightscope Contract for 5th Year

06/16/2022 | 10:21am EDT
Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world has renewed its Autonomous Security Robot contract for a 5th year for two locations in central Texas. This client develops and operates over 800 properties ranging from office to retail, logistics to multifamily, and hospitality to development. Their vision is that “real estate creates real innovation,” and Knightscope certainly aligns with it, and is proud to continue working to energize communities, transform industries, and enhance lives with them in the Great State of Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005385/en/

Real Estate Developer in Texas Renews Knightscope Contract for 5th Year (Photo: Business Wire)

Real Estate Developer in Texas Renews Knightscope Contract for 5th Year (Photo: Business Wire)

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 163 M 163 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
