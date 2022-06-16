Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world has renewed its Autonomous Security Robot contract for a 5th year for two locations in central Texas. This client develops and operates over 800 properties ranging from office to retail, logistics to multifamily, and hospitality to development. Their vision is that “real estate creates real innovation,” and Knightscope certainly aligns with it, and is proud to continue working to energize communities, transform industries, and enhance lives with them in the Great State of Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005385/en/

Real Estate Developer in Texas Renews Knightscope Contract for 5th Year (Photo: Business Wire)

