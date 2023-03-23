South Florida University Places Order with Knightscope

Orange County Convention Center Media Event Showcases Security Robot Team Member

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that a university in southern Florida has purchased three of its K1 Blue Light Emergency Phones through Transportation Solutions & Lighting (“TS&L”), a Florida based reseller of Knightscope technologies. TS&L purchased 40 K1 Blue Light Towers earlier this month to support its growing emergency communications business.

The K1 Blue Light Emergency Phone is a compact version of the familiar blue light towers seen in parking lots and campuses across the United States. Ideal for areas with limited space, this full-featured emergency phone offers one-touch connectivity and a high-visibility blue strobe in places tower designs may not fit.

ORANGE COUNTY CONVENTION CENTER (OCCC) MEDIA DAY

In other Florida news, OCCC – the first convention center to deploy Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) – announced a media day to introduce everyone to the latest innovative addition to the OCCC Security team. It will play a vital role in ensuring the safety of OCCC guests by increasing the scope of surveillance on the Center’s campus.

The OCCC partnered with Sand Lake Elementary School to conduct a naming contest for the Center’s new autonomous security robot. Thanks to the creativity of third-grade student Melodie Arroyo, the robot will be known as “BBot.” Sand Lake Elementary School’s winning third grader and her class will be in attendance.

The OCCC Security team will showcase a demonstration model of the robot at the OCCC on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 11:00am to 12:30pm ET at the Orange County Convention Center West Concourse, 9800 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819.

Parking passes and map will be provided by OCCC upon request. For more information about the Orange County Convention Center, visit www.occc.net.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the Company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About TS&L

Transportation Solutions & Lighting's mission is to provide the highest level of quality and service to our customers in a sustainable and environmentally beneficial way. We pride ourselves with best-in-class products available through our successful partnerships with reputable manufactures. Our service and products come with 100% guaranteed complete satisfaction. Contact Transportation Solutions and Lighting, Inc. today for a free consultation.

Forward-Looking Statements

