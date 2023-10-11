Florida College Retrofits Competitor’s Emergency Communication Systems with Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces two new sales for its K5 Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) as well as an expansion sale from an existing user of Knightscope’s K1B line of emergency communication systems.

MAKING HOTELS HOSPITABLE

Two Portland, Oregon, hotels each signed contracts for Knightscope ASRs to patrol their parking areas after the word-of-mouth-success of another Portland area hotel. Security in hospitality encompasses a hotel’s building and grounds as well as its guests, employees, visitors and day users. As recently outlined in Knightscope’s Blog, operators and administrators must follow an integrated approach when adding ASRs, observing all aspects of security to ensure the optimal combination of organizational, technical and physical measures to prevent and respond in a timely manner to any dangerous situation. Knightscope ASRs patrolling the perimeter will alert personnel to certain threats, allowing them to respond quickly when assistance is needed.

SAFETY IN EDUCATION

Following a previously announced sale of 22 devices, a Florida college is expanding its emergency communications program and retrofitting a competitor’s products with Knightscope’s K1 Retrofit Kits and faceplates. In order to prevent school shootings and other types of crime from occurring in our educational institutions, it is crucial to invest in a wide array of approaches that systematically create safe, healthy, and supportive schools for all students rather than just hardening access to them. Knightscope’s blue light phones and towers provide reliable communications throughout school campuses to access emergency assistance.

Knightscope’s ASR services and industry leading emergency communications products help better protect the places people live, work, study and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots – now with the option of Private LTE – book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

