Nicknamed “Rob,” the robot provides video and audio surveillance, thermal imaging, and other technology to the perimeter of the building’s parking garage, further enhancing safety and security for the tenants and daily visitors parking at U.S. Bancorp Tower

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces Unico Properties LLC, a real estate investment and operating company, has advanced its security at U.S. Bancorp Tower in downtown Portland by adding a new member to its security team: the Knightscope K5 a 5-foot-5-inch, 420-pound Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) that began patrolling the perimeter of the building’s parking structure in December. Unico’s robot is the first autonomous security robot in downtown Portland. Nicknamed “Rob,” it provides continuous monitoring and surveillance for the security officers inside U.S. Bancorp Tower. Cruising along the sidewalk surrounding the parking structure, Rob’s technology further enhances safety and security for the tenants and daily visitors parking at U.S. Bancorp Tower, it boosts both the eyes and ears of the already robust security team, and it amplifies the safety measures already in place.

Unico Properties Advances Security at U.S. Bancorp Tower with First Autonomous Security Robot in Downtown Portland (Photo: Business Wire)

“U.S. Bancorp Tower is a best-in-class building and it’s our goal to always provide our tenants with a security program that reflects that,” said Keren Eichen, Unico Properties Director of Real Estate Services. “We’ve been making continued investments in technology at Big Pink since 2018 to bring world-class innovation, safety, and security to this trophy asset. Incorporating Rob bolsters our security platform and supports our highly trained security operation, by further reducing and deterring activity around the exterior of Big Pink.”

Rob is one of the newest innovations in property security. As the first ASR deployed in downtown Portland, Rob is equipped with:

Continual video surveillance at 4K quality with 360-degree visibility.

Thermal imaging to detect potential threats.

Two-way intercom capabilities to support dialogue between individuals and Unico’s on-site security officers, offering visual and audio contact while maintaining safety.

An amplified speaker for alert broadcasting as necessary.

License Plate Recognition technology to monitor unwanted vehicles around the garage.

Be On the Look Out (BOLO) alerts, prompting notifications when banned individuals are on site.

“The Knightscope team is thrilled to leverage decades of law enforcement and security experience to help elevate public safety with forward-thinking clients like Unico,” stated Stacy Stephens, EVP and Chief Client Officer at Knightscope. “It is with tremendous pride that Rob sports the ‘Big Pink’ livery of U.S. Bancorp Tower as it helps to fulfill the Company’s mission to protect the places people live, work, study and visit.”

Adding Rob to the existing world-class security measures at U.S. Bancorp Tower – Portland’s largest office building at 1.2 million square feet – is the latest investment Unico has made to ensure the safety of its tenants, visitors, and employees in the building. The existing security platform at Big Pink includes more than 200 cameras, which offer 200 unique angles and allow the building’s security officers extensive surveillance capabilities. With Unico’s License Plate Recognition technology, access to the parking garage, loading docks, and elevators is significantly limited, and Unico has built a close working relationship with both the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct Bike Squad, which patrols downtown, and Downtown Clean & Safe. Unico has also installed additional lighting throughout the exterior of U.S. Bancorp Tower and its parking garage.

The use of Knightscope technologies, like Rob, have resulted in significant decreases in crime reports and citations, and an increase in arrests. “Big Pink is immensely safe. Adding Rob to our security team augments our security platform with the next generation in surveillance and security, and as a result, it should bring additional peace of mind to our tenants and all who visit the building. But Rob is also fun, interactive, and cute. Come take a selfie with Rob and add some joy to your day,” added Eichen.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Unico Properties LLC

Unico Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Unico Investment Group LLC, is a commercial real estate investor, developer, and full-service operator focused on office and multifamily assets in emerging markets throughout the United States. Founded in 1953, Unico has been transforming the built environment by creating innovative, people-focused building experiences through a cadre of subsidiary companies that deliver boutique expertise and institutional execution for its own accounts and select third-party clients. The private equity real estate investment firm currently owns and operates 18 million square feet of commercial properties across the United States and continues to grow. For more information about Unico, please visit the firm’s website at https://unicoprop.com.

