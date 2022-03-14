KnightSwan Acquisition : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing March 14, 2022 - Form 8-K

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing March 14, 2022

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /Business Wire/ - KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (the "Company" or "KnightSwan") announced that, commencing on March 14, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and public warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "KNSW" and "KNSW WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KNSW.U." No fractional public warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole public warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 20, 2022. RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as sole book-running manager for the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation

While KnightSwan, a special purpose acquisition company, may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, KnightSwan will focus on businesses at the leading edge of technological innovation in three key sectors: cloud, cybersecurity, and mission intelligence. Among the first all-female founded SPACs with an all-female board of directors, KnightSwan's leadership team consists of Brandee Daly (Chief Executive Officer), founder and former Chief Executive Officer of C2S Consulting, and Teresa Carlson (Non-Executive Chair of the Board), President and Chief Growth Officer of Splunk.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

