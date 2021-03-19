Log in
DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

03/19/2021 | 07:51am EDT
KNM GROUP BERHAD

Type

Announcement

Subject

DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)

DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

Description

Dealing by Principal Officer

The Principal Officer of the Company has given notice of his dealing in the securities of the Company pursuant to Paragraph 14.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, which details are set out below:

Name

Principal Officers

Description of Securities

Date of Change

No. of Shares

Remarks

Flavio Porro

Group General Counsel and Joint Managing Director, Borsig Group

Ordinary Shares

18.03.2021

250,000

Exercise of ESOS

This announcement is dated 19 March 2021.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 11:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 324 M 322 M 322 M
Net income 2020 70,5 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net Debt 2020 1 137 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 659 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart KNM GROUP
Duration : Period :
KNM Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Koon Ping Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Halim bin Mohyiddin Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Khalid bin Ngah Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoke Yan Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Siew Liat Gan Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNM GROUP-2.44%168
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED24.83%40 718
HALLIBURTON COMPANY17.30%21 301
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY10.22%17 655
NOV INC.10.34%6 572
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-6.38%4 457
