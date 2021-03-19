DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Type Announcement Subject DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD Description Dealing by Principal Officer

The Principal Officer of the Company has given notice of his dealing in the securities of the Company pursuant to Paragraph 14.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, which details are set out below: