DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD
KNM GROUP BERHAD
|
Type
|
Announcement
|
Subject
|
DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)
|
DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD
|
Description
|
Dealing by Principal Officer
The Principal Officer of the Company has given notice of his dealing in the securities of the Company pursuant to Paragraph 14.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, which details are set out below:
|
Name
|
Principal Officers
|
Description of Securities
|
Date of Change
|
No. of Shares
|
Remarks
|
Flavio Porro
|
Group General Counsel and Joint Managing Director, Borsig Group
|
Ordinary Shares
|
18.03.2021
|
250,000
|
Exercise of ESOS
This announcement is dated 19 March 2021.
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 11:48:02 UTC.