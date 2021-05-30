Log in
    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP

(KNM)
General Meetings: Notice of Meeting

05/30/2021 | 04:50am EDT
GENERAL MEETINGS: Notice of Meeting

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Type of Meeting

General

Indicator

Notice of Meeting

Description

Notice of Nineteenth (19th) Annual General Meeting of KNM Group

Berhad to be conducted fully virtual via remote participation and

electronic voting (RPEV) facilities

Date of Meeting

29 Jun 2021

Time

10:00 AM

Venue(s)

Broadcast Venue: Auditorium, 3A Floor, Menara Symphony

Jalan Prof Khoo Kay Kim, Seksyen 13

46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan

Malaysia

Date of General Meeting

22 Jun 2021

Record of Depositors

Resolutions

1. For Information

Description

To receive the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the

financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the Reports of the Directors

and Auditors

Shareholder's Action

For Information Only

2. Ordinary Resolution 1

Description

To re-elect Dato Ab Halim Bin Mohyiddin who retires pursuant to Clause

113 of the Company's Constitution

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

3. Ordinary Resolution 2

Description

To re-elect Madam Gan Siew Liat who retires pursuant to Clause 113 of the

Company's Constitution

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

4. Ordinary Resolution 3

Description

To re-elect En Mohd Rizal Bahari Bin Md Noor who retires pursuant to

Clause 112 of the Company's Constitution

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

5. Ordinary Resolution 4

Description

To approve the Directors fees and benefits for the financial year ended 31

December 2020

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

6. Ordinary Resolution 5

Description

To re-appoint Messrs KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company and to

authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

7. Ordinary Resolution 6

Description

Retention of Dato Dr Khalid Bin Ngah as Independent Director

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

8. Ordinary Resolution 7

Description

Authorisation for Directors to allot and issue shares pursuant to Section 75

of the Companies Act 2016

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

9. Ordinary Resolution 8

Description

Proposed shareholders mandate for recurrent related party transactions of

a revenue or trading nature

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

10. Ordinary Resolution 9

Description

Proposed allocation of ESOS Options to Mr Tan Koon Ping

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

11. Ordinary Resolution 10

Description

Proposed allocation of ESOS Options to En Mohd Rizal Bahari Bin Md Noor

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Please refer attachment below.

Attachments

Notice of AGM.pdf

102.3 kB

ANNUAL REPORT 2020

KNM GROUP BERHAD (521348-H)

NOTICE OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 19th Annual General Meeting of KNM Group Berhad to be conducted fully virtual via remote participation and electronic voting (RPEV) with the live streaming to be broadcasted from Auditorium, 3A Floor, Menara Symphony, Jalan Prof Khoo Kay Kim, Seksyen 13, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 10.00 a.m. for the following purposes

As Ordinary Business:

  1. To receive the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors.
  2. To re-elect the following Directors who retire pursuant to Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution:

Please refer to Note (i)

(a)

Dato' Ab Halim Bin Mohyiddin

Ordinary Resolution 1

(b) Madam Gan Siew Liat

Ordinary Resolution 2

3. To re-elect the following Director who retires pursuant to Clause 112 of the Company's Constitution:

(a) En Mohd Rizal Bahari Bin Md Noor

Ordinary Resolution 3

4.

To approve the Directors' fees and benefits of RM1,271,173.40 for the financial

Ordinary Resolution 4

year ended 31 December 2020.

5.

To re-appoint Messrs KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company and to authorise

Ordinary Resolution 5

the Directors to fix their remuneration.

As Special Business:

To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modifications, the following

Resolutions:

6.

Retention of Dato' Dr Khalid Bin Ngah as Independent Director

Ordinary Resolution 6

"THAT Dato' Dr Khalid Bin Ngah be and is hereby retained as an Independent

Director of the Company and to hold office until the conclusion of the next

Annual General Meeting."

7.

Authority to allot and issue shares pursuant to Section 75 of the Companies

Ordinary Resolution 7

Act 2016

"THAT subject to the Companies Act 2016 and Constitution of the Company, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to Section 75 of the Companies Act 2016, to allot and issue shares in the Company at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion deem fit, provided that the aggregate number of shares to be issued does not exceed twenty percent (20%) of the total number of issued shares of the Company for the time being and that the Directors be and are also empowered to obtain the approval for the listing of and quotation for the additional shares so issued on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad AND THAT such authority shall continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company."

ANNUAL REPORT 2020

KNM GROUP BERHAD (521348-H)

NOTICE OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (cont'd)

8.

Proposed shareholders' mandate for recurrent related party transactions

Ordinary Resolution 8

of a revenue or trading nature

"THAT approval be and is hereby given to the Company and/or its subsidiaries

("KNM Group") to enter into all arrangements and/or transactions involving

the interests of Directors, major shareholders or persons connected with the

Directors and/or major shareholders of KNM Group ("Related Parties") as

specified in section 2.4 of the Circular to Shareholders dated 31 May 2021

provided that such arrangements and/or transactions are:

(i)

recurrent transactions of a revenue or trading nature;

(ii)

necessary for the day-to-day operations;

(iii)

carried out in the ordinary course of business on normal commercial terms

which are not more favourable to Related Parties than those generally

available to the public; and

(iv)

are not to the detriment of minority shareholders.

(hereinafter referred to as the "Proposed Recurrent RPT Mandate")

AND THAT such authority conferred by the shareholders of the Company upon passing of this resolution pertaining to the Proposed Recurrent RPT Mandate will continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, unless by a resolution passed at that meeting, the authority is renewed; or the expiration of the period within which the next Annual General Meeting is required to be held pursuant to Section 340(2) of the Act (but must not extend to such extensions as may be allowed pursuant to Section 340(4) of the Act); or until the authority is revoked or varied by a resolution passed by the shareholders in a general meeting, whichever is the earlier;

AND THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby empowered to complete and to do all such acts and things including executing all such documents as may be required as they may consider expedient or necessary to give effect to the Proposed Recurrent RPT Mandate."

9. Proposed allocation of ESOS Options to Mr Tan Koon Ping

Ordinary Resolution 9

THAT approval be and is hereby given for the Company to offer and to allocate to Mr Tan Koon Ping, being the Group Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director of the Company, options to subscribe for such number of ordinary shares of the Company under the Company's ESOS PROVIDED THAT not more than 10% of the new ordinary shares of the Company available under the Company's ESOS shall be allocated to any individual eligible participant, who, either singly or collectively through persons connected with him/her, holds 20% or more of the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares);

AND subject always to such terms and conditions of the Company's ESOS as may, from time to time, be modified, varied and/or amended in accordance with the provisions of the By Laws governing and constituting the Company's ESOS.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 08:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
