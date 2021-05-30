General Meetings: Notice of Meeting

financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the Reports of the Directors

"THAT subject to the Companies Act 2016 and Constitution of the Company, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to Section 75 of the Companies Act 2016, to allot and issue shares in the Company at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion deem fit, provided that the aggregate number of shares to be issued does not exceed twenty percent (20%) of the total number of issued shares of the Company for the time being and that the Directors be and are also empowered to obtain the approval for the listing of and quotation for the additional shares so issued on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad AND THAT such authority shall continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company."

"THAT Dato' Dr Khalid Bin Ngah be and is hereby retained as an Independent

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 19th Annual General Meeting of KNM Group Berhad to be conducted fully virtual via remote participation and electronic voting (RPEV) with the live streaming to be broadcasted from Auditorium, 3A Floor, Menara Symphony, Jalan Prof Khoo Kay Kim, Seksyen 13, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 10.00 a.m. for the following purposes

8. Proposed shareholders' mandate for recurrent related party transactions Ordinary Resolution 8 of a revenue or trading nature "THAT approval be and is hereby given to the Company and/or its subsidiaries ("KNM Group") to enter into all arrangements and/or transactions involving the interests of Directors, major shareholders or persons connected with the Directors and/or major shareholders of KNM Group ("Related Parties") as specified in section 2.4 of the Circular to Shareholders dated 31 May 2021 provided that such arrangements and/or transactions are: (i) recurrent transactions of a revenue or trading nature; (ii) necessary for the day-to-day operations; (iii) carried out in the ordinary course of business on normal commercial terms which are not more favourable to Related Parties than those generally available to the public; and (iv) are not to the detriment of minority shareholders.

(hereinafter referred to as the "Proposed Recurrent RPT Mandate")

AND THAT such authority conferred by the shareholders of the Company upon passing of this resolution pertaining to the Proposed Recurrent RPT Mandate will continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, unless by a resolution passed at that meeting, the authority is renewed; or the expiration of the period within which the next Annual General Meeting is required to be held pursuant to Section 340(2) of the Act (but must not extend to such extensions as may be allowed pursuant to Section 340(4) of the Act); or until the authority is revoked or varied by a resolution passed by the shareholders in a general meeting, whichever is the earlier;

AND THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby empowered to complete and to do all such acts and things including executing all such documents as may be required as they may consider expedient or necessary to give effect to the Proposed Recurrent RPT Mandate."

9. Proposed allocation of ESOS Options to Mr Tan Koon Ping Ordinary Resolution 9

THAT approval be and is hereby given for the Company to offer and to allocate to Mr Tan Koon Ping, being the Group Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director of the Company, options to subscribe for such number of ordinary shares of the Company under the Company's ESOS PROVIDED THAT not more than 10% of the new ordinary shares of the Company available under the Company's ESOS shall be allocated to any individual eligible participant, who, either singly or collectively through persons connected with him/her, holds 20% or more of the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares);

AND subject always to such terms and conditions of the Company's ESOS as may, from time to time, be modified, varied and/or amended in accordance with the provisions of the By Laws governing and constituting the Company's ESOS.