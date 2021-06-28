General Meetings: Notice of Meeting (Amended Announcement)

To re-elect Dato Ab Halim Bin Mohyiddin who retires pursuant to Clause

KNM GROUP BERHAD

(Company No. 521348-H)

(Incorporated in Malaysia under the Companies Act, 1965)

28 June 2021

TO : THE SHAREHOLDERS OF KNM GROUP BERHAD

Dear Sirs/Madam,

ADDENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF THE NINETEENTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("19TH AGM") DATED 29 JUNE 2021

Reference is made to the Company's Annual Report Year 2020 which was submitted to Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad via Bursa Link on 31 May 2021 (Reference No. DCS-31052021-00028) and dispatched to you on 31 May 2021 whereby the Notice of 19th AGM was revised and announced on 2 June 2021 (Reference No. GMA-01062021-00001).

Your attention, in particular, is drawn to the revised Notice of the 19th AGM and revised Form of Proxy as enclosed.

We wish to inform that the purpose of this Addendum is as follows:

To include the re-election of Mr Flavio Porro who retires pursuant to Article 112 of the Company's Constitution. (Ordinary Resolution 9) To withdraw the following Ordinary Resolutions : Re-election of Dato' Ab Halim Bin Mohyiddin who retires pursuant to Article 113 of the Company's Constitution.

of Dato' Ab Halim Bin Mohyiddin who retires pursuant to Article 113 of the Company's Constitution. Re-election of Madam Gan Siew Liat who retires pursuant to Article 113 of the Company's Constitution.

of Madam Gan Siew Liat who retires pursuant to Article 113 of the Company's Constitution. Retention of Dato' Dr Khalid Bin Ngah. Revised Notice of AGM, Revised Administrative Notes and Revised Proxy Form.

Following the above changes, there will be an additional resolution to be tabled at the forthcoming AGM i.e. Ordinary Resolution 9 as stated in (a) above.

Please be guided accordingly.

By Order of the Board

HANI SYAMIRA BINTI ABDUL HAMID

(SSM PC No. 201908003098) (LS 0009872)

Group Company Secretary

Seri Kembangan

Selangor Darul Ehsan