General Meetings: Notice of Meeting (Amended Announcement)

06/28/2021 | 07:43am EDT
GENERAL MEETINGS: Notice of Meeting

Amended Announcements

Please refer to the earlier announcement reference number: GMA-01062021-00001

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Type of Meeting

General

Indicator

Notice of Meeting

Description

Revised Notice of Nineteenth (19th) Annual General Meeting of KNM

Group Berhad to be conducted fully virtual via remote participation and

electronic voting (RPEV) facilities

Date of Meeting

29 Jun 2021

Time

10:00 AM

Venue(s)

Online meeting platform at https://web.lumiagm.com

provided by Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd

Malaysia

Date of General Meeting

22 Jun 2021

Record of Depositors

Resolutions

1. For Information

Description

To receive the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the

financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the Reports of the Directors

and Auditors

Shareholder's Action

For Information Only

2. Ordinary Resolution 1 (Withdrawn)

Description

To re-elect Dato Ab Halim Bin Mohyiddin who retires pursuant to Clause

113 of the Company's Constitution

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

3. Ordinary Resolution 2 (Withdrawn)

Description

To re-elect Madam Gan Siew Liat who retires pursuant to Clause 113 of the

Company's Constitution

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

4. Ordinary Resolution 3 (Withdrawn)

Description

To re-elect En Mohd Rizal Bahari Bin Md Noor who retires pursuant to

Clause 112 of the Company's Constitution

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

5. Ordinary Resolution 4

Description

To approve the Directors fees and benefits for the financial year ended 31

December 2020

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

6. Ordinary Resolution 5

Description

To re-appoint Messrs KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company and to

authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

7. Ordinary Resolution 6 (Withdrawn)

Description

Retention of Dato Dr Khalid Bin Ngah as Independent Director

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

8. Ordinary Resolution 7

Description

Authorisation for Directors to allot and issue shares pursuant to Section 75

of the Companies Act 2016

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

9. Ordinary Resolution 8

Description

Proposed shareholders mandate for recurrent related party transactions of

a revenue or trading nature

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

10. Ordinary Resolution 9

Description

Proposed allocation of ESOS Options to Mr Tan Koon Ping

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

11. Ordinary Resolution 10 (Withdrawn)

Description

Proposed allocation of ESOS Options to En Mohd Rizal Bahari Bin Md Noor

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

12. Ordinary Resolution 11

Description

To re-elect Mr Flavio Porro who retires pursuant to Clause 112 of the

Company's Constitution

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Please refer attachment below.

Attachments

KNM - Addendum for AR 2020.pdf191.3 kB

KNM GROUP BERHAD

(Company No. 521348-H)

(Incorporated in Malaysia under the Companies Act, 1965)

28 June 2021

TO : THE SHAREHOLDERS OF KNM GROUP BERHAD

Dear Sirs/Madam,

ADDENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF THE NINETEENTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("19TH AGM") DATED 29 JUNE 2021

Reference is made to the Company's Annual Report Year 2020 which was submitted to Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad via Bursa Link on 31 May 2021 (Reference No. DCS-31052021-00028) and dispatched to you on 31 May 2021 whereby the Notice of 19th AGM was revised and announced on 2 June 2021 (Reference No. GMA-01062021-00001).

Your attention, in particular, is drawn to the revised Notice of the 19th AGM and revised Form of Proxy as enclosed.

We wish to inform that the purpose of this Addendum is as follows:

  1. To include the re-election of Mr Flavio Porro who retires pursuant to Article 112 of the Company's Constitution. (Ordinary Resolution 9)
  2. To withdraw the following Ordinary Resolutions :
    • Re-electionof Dato' Ab Halim Bin Mohyiddin who retires pursuant to Article 113 of the Company's Constitution.
    • Re-electionof Madam Gan Siew Liat who retires pursuant to Article 113 of the Company's Constitution.
    • Retention of Dato' Dr Khalid Bin Ngah.
  4. Revised Notice of AGM, Revised Administrative Notes and Revised Proxy Form.

Following the above changes, there will be an additional resolution to be tabled at the forthcoming AGM i.e. Ordinary Resolution 9 as stated in (a) above.

Please be guided accordingly.

By Order of the Board

HANI SYAMIRA BINTI ABDUL HAMID

(SSM PC No. 201908003098) (LS 0009872)

Group Company Secretary

Seri Kembangan

Selangor Darul Ehsan

ANNUAL REPORT 2020

KNM GROUP BERHAD (521348-H)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (2nd revised)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 19th Annual General Meeting of KNM Group Berhad to be conducted via online meeting platform at https://web.lumiagm.com provided by Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd Malaysia,on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 10.00 a.m. for the following purposes:

As Ordinary Business:

  1. To receive the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors.
  2. To re-elect the following Directors who retire pursuant to Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution:
    1. Dato' Ab Halim Bin Mohyiddin (Withdrawn)
    2. Madam Gan Siew Liat (Withdrawn)
  4. To approve the Directors' fees and benefits of RM1,271,173.40 for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

4 To re-appoint Messrs KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.

As Special Business:

To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modifications, the following Resolutions:

5. Retention of Dato' Dr Khalid Bin Ngah as Independent Director (Withdrawn)

Please refer to Note (i)

Ordinary Resolution 1 Ordinary Resolution 2

Ordinary Resolution 3

Ordinary Resolution 4

Ordinary Resolution 5

"THAT Dato' Dr Khalid Bin Ngah be and is hereby retained as an Independent Director of the Company and to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting."

6. Authority to allot and issue shares pursuant to Section 75 of the Companies Ordinary Resolution 6

Act 2016

"THAT subject to the Companies Act 2016 and Constitution of the Company, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to Section 75 of the Companies Act 2016, to allot and issue shares in the Company at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion deem fit, provided that the aggregate number of shares to be issued does not exceed twenty percent (20%) of the total number of issued shares of the Company for the time being and that the Directors be and are also empowered to obtain the approval for the listing of and quotation for the additional shares so issued on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad AND THAT such authority shall continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company."

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 11:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
