General Meetings: Notice of Meeting (Amended Announcement)

GENERAL MEETINGS: Notice of Meeting
Amended Announcements
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Type of Meeting
General
Indicator
Notice of Meeting
Description
Revised Notice of Nineteenth (19th) Annual General Meeting of KNM
Group Berhad to be conducted fully virtual via remote participation and
electronic voting (RPEV) facilities
Date of Meeting
29 Jun 2021
Time
10:00 AM
Venue(s)
Online meeting platform at https://web.lumiagm.com
provided by Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd
Malaysia
Date of General Meeting
22 Jun 2021
Record of Depositors
Resolutions
1. For Information
Description
To receive the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the
financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the Reports of the Directors
and Auditors
Shareholder's Action
For Information Only
2. Ordinary Resolution 1 (Withdrawn)
Description
To re-elect Dato Ab Halim Bin Mohyiddin who retires pursuant to Clause
113 of the Company's Constitution
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
3. Ordinary Resolution 2 (Withdrawn)
Description
To re-elect Madam Gan Siew Liat who retires pursuant to Clause 113 of the
Company's Constitution
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
4. Ordinary Resolution 3 (Withdrawn)
Description
To re-elect En Mohd Rizal Bahari Bin Md Noor who retires pursuant to
Clause 112 of the Company's Constitution
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
5. Ordinary Resolution 4
Description
To approve the Directors fees and benefits for the financial year ended 31
December 2020
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
6. Ordinary Resolution 5
Description
To re-appoint Messrs KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company and to
authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
7. Ordinary Resolution 6 (Withdrawn)
Description
Retention of Dato Dr Khalid Bin Ngah as Independent Director
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
8. Ordinary Resolution 7
Description
Authorisation for Directors to allot and issue shares pursuant to Section 75
of the Companies Act 2016
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
9. Ordinary Resolution 8
Description
Proposed shareholders mandate for recurrent related party transactions of
a revenue or trading nature
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
10. Ordinary Resolution 9
Description
Proposed allocation of ESOS Options to Mr Tan Koon Ping
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
11. Ordinary Resolution 10 (Withdrawn)
Description
Proposed allocation of ESOS Options to En Mohd Rizal Bahari Bin Md Noor
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
12. Ordinary Resolution 11
Description
To re-elect Mr Flavio Porro who retires pursuant to Clause 112 of the
Company's Constitution
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Please refer attachment below.
Attachments
KNM - Addendum for AR 2020.pdf191.3 kB
KNM GROUP BERHAD
(Company No. 521348-H)
(Incorporated in Malaysia under the Companies Act, 1965)
28 June 2021
TO : THE SHAREHOLDERS OF KNM GROUP BERHAD
Dear Sirs/Madam,
ADDENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF THE NINETEENTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("19TH AGM") DATED 29 JUNE 2021
Reference is made to the Company's Annual Report Year 2020 which was submitted to Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad via Bursa Link on 31 May 2021 (Reference No. DCS-31052021-00028) and dispatched to you on 31 May 2021 whereby the Notice of 19th AGM was revised and announced on 2 June 2021 (Reference No. GMA-01062021-00001).
Your attention, in particular, is drawn to the revised Notice of the 19th AGM and revised Form of Proxy as enclosed.
We wish to inform that the purpose of this Addendum is as follows:
-
To include the re-election of Mr Flavio Porro who retires pursuant to Article 112 of the Company's Constitution. (Ordinary Resolution 9)
-
To withdraw the following Ordinary Resolutions :
-
-
Re-electionof Dato' Ab Halim Bin Mohyiddin who retires pursuant to Article 113 of the Company's Constitution.
-
Re-electionof Madam Gan Siew Liat who retires pursuant to Article 113 of the Company's Constitution.
-
Retention of Dato' Dr Khalid Bin Ngah.
-
Revised Notice of AGM, Revised Administrative Notes and Revised Proxy Form.
Following the above changes, there will be an additional resolution to be tabled at the forthcoming AGM i.e. Ordinary Resolution 9 as stated in (a) above.
Please be guided accordingly.
By Order of the Board
HANI SYAMIRA BINTI ABDUL HAMID
(SSM PC No. 201908003098) (LS 0009872)
Group Company Secretary
Seri Kembangan
Selangor Darul Ehsan
ANNUAL REPORT 2020
KNM GROUP BERHAD (521348-H)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (2nd revised)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 19th Annual General Meeting of KNM Group Berhad to be conducted via online meeting platform at https://web.lumiagm.com provided by Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd Malaysia,on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 10.00 a.m. for the following purposes:
As Ordinary Business:
-
To receive the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors.
-
To re-elect the following Directors who retire pursuant to Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution:
-
-
Dato' Ab Halim Bin Mohyiddin (Withdrawn)
-
Madam Gan Siew Liat (Withdrawn)
-
To approve the Directors' fees and benefits of RM1,271,173.40 for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.
4 To re-appoint Messrs KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
As Special Business:
To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modifications, the following Resolutions:
5. Retention of Dato' Dr Khalid Bin Ngah as Independent Director (Withdrawn)
Please refer to Note (i)
Ordinary Resolution 1 Ordinary Resolution 2
Ordinary Resolution 3
Ordinary Resolution 4
Ordinary Resolution 5
"THAT Dato' Dr Khalid Bin Ngah be and is hereby retained as an Independent Director of the Company and to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting."
6. Authority to allot and issue shares pursuant to Section 75 of the Companies Ordinary Resolution 6
Act 2016
"THAT subject to the Companies Act 2016 and Constitution of the Company, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to Section 75 of the Companies Act 2016, to allot and issue shares in the Company at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion deem fit, provided that the aggregate number of shares to be issued does not exceed twenty percent (20%) of the total number of issued shares of the Company for the time being and that the Directors be and are also empowered to obtain the approval for the listing of and quotation for the additional shares so issued on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad AND THAT such authority shall continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company."
