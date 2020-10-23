Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  KNM Group    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP

(KNM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNM : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 02:40am EDT

DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Type

Announcement

Subject

DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)

DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

Description

Dealing by Principal Officer

The Principal Officer of the Company have given notice of his dealing in the securities of the Company pursuant to Paragraph 14.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, which details are set out below:

Name

Principal

Description of

Date of

No. of

Remarks

Officers

Securities

Change

Shares

Wong

Group Chief

Ordinary

Purchase of shares

Financial

22.10.2020

100,000

from the open

Toh Sing

Shares

Officer

market

This announcement is dated 23 October 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 06:39:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KNM GROUP
02:40aKNM : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
02:40aKNM : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - MR TAN KOON PING
PU
10/15NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund raisingknm group berhad ("knm" or th..
PU
10/15NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund raisingknm group berhad ("knm" or th..
PU
10/07KNM : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - MR TAN KOON PING
PU
10/07NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund raisingknm group berhad ("knm" or th..
PU
10/01KNM : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - MR TAN KOON PING
PU
09/30NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund raisingknm group berhad ("knm" or "c..
PU
09/29NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund raisingknm group berhad ("knm" or "c..
PU
09/28KNM : Othersproposed cancellation of the options unexercised with an exercise pr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 633 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2019 45,5 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net Debt 2019 1 167 M 282 M 282 M
P/E ratio 2019 20,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 471 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart KNM GROUP
Duration : Period :
KNM Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Koon Ping Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Halim bin Mohyiddin Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Siew Liat Gan Executive Vice Chairman
Khalid bin Ngah Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoke Yan Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNM GROUP-53.33%114
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-61.94%21 298
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-46.71%11 455
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-43.58%9 490
DIALOG GROUP8.99%5 114
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-6.29%4 883
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group