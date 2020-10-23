KNM : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

KNM GROUP BERHAD Type Announcement Subject DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD Description Dealing by Principal Officer

The Principal Officer of the Company have given notice of his dealing in the securities of the Company pursuant to Paragraph 14.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, which details are set out below:

Name Principal Description of Date of No. of Remarks Officers Securities Change Shares Wong Group Chief Ordinary Purchase of shares Financial 22.10.2020 100,000 from the open Toh Sing Shares Officer market

This announcement is dated 23 October 2020.