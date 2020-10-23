KNM : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Type
Announcement
Subject
DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)
DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD
Description
Dealing by Principal Officer
The Principal Officer of the Company have given notice of his dealing in the securities of the Company pursuant to Paragraph 14.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, which details are set out below:
Name
Principal
Description of
Date of
No. of
Remarks
Officers
Securities
Change
Shares
Wong
Group Chief
Ordinary
Purchase of shares
Financial
22.10.2020
100,000
from the open
Toh Sing
Shares
Officer
|
market
This announcement is dated 23 October 2020.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 06:39:06 UTC