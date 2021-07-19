KNM : Change in Audit Committee - MR LIM MUN KEE

Change in Audit Committee
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Date of change
19 Jul 2021
Name
MR LIM MUN KEE
Age
54
Gender
Male
Nationality
Malaysia
Type of change
Appointment
Designation
Member of Audit Committee
Directorate
Independent and Non Executive
Composition of Audit
Mr Lim Mun Kee - Member
Committee (Name and
En Mohd Irwan Bin Mohd Mubarak - Member
Directorate of members
after change)
