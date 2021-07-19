KNM : Change in Boardroom - ENCIK MOHD IRWAN BIN MOHD MUBARAK

Change in Boardroom
KNM GROUP BERHAD
|
Date of change
|
19 Jul 2021
|
Name
|
ENCIK MOHD IRWAN BIN MOHD MUBARAK
|
Age
|
41
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Nationality
|
Malaysia
|
Designation
|
Non Executive Director
|
Directorate
|
Independent and Non Executive
|
Type of change
|
Appointment
|
Qualifications
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Qualifications
|
Major/Field of Study Institute/University
|
Additional Information
|
1
|
Masters
|
Masters of
|
International Islamic
|
|
|
|
Comparative Laws
|
University, Malaysia
|
|
|
|
(MCL)
|
|
|
|
2
|
Degree
|
Bachelor of Laws
|
International Islamic
|
|
|
|
(Honours) (L.L.B)
|
University, Malaysia
|
|
3
|
Diploma
|
Post Graduate
|
Universiti Teknologi
|
|
|
|
Diploma in Syariah &MARA
|
|
|
|
Practice
|
|
|
|
Working experience and occupation
|
En Mohd Irwan Bin Mohd Mubarak is a Consummate senior
|
|
|
|
executive, change agent and entrepreneur with over 24 years
of cross functional experience across litigation, case briefing, corporate law, contractual / compliance management, company laws, drafting legal notices, contract negotiations, and licensing operations. Recognized for promoting a culture of high performance and continuous improvement that values learning, a commitment to quality by upgrading & implementing appropriate systems of policies, internal controls, standards, and procedures.
|
Directorships in public companies and
|
Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Berhad.
|
listed issuers (if any)
|
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
En Mohd Irwan Bin Mohd Mubarak has no family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the Company
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
En Mohd Irwan Bin Mohd Mubarak has no conflict of interests with the Company
En Mohd Irwan Bin Mohd Mubarak has not hold any interest in the securities of the Company or its subsidiaries
