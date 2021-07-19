KNM : Change in Boardroom - MR LIM MUN KEE

|
Date of change
19 Jul 2021
Name
MR LIM MUN KEE
Age
54
Gender
Male
Nationality
Malaysia
Designation
Non Executive Director
Directorate
Independent and Non Executive
Type of change
Appointment
Qualifications
No
Qualifications
Major/Field of Study Institute/University
Additional Information
1
Professional Qualification Accounting
Malaysian Institute of
Accountants and
Malaysian Institute of
Certified Public
Accountants
Working experience and occupation
Mr Lim Mun Kee started his career with KPMG PLT in 1989. He
has more than 30 years of valuable experiences gained
through his working career in various fields including auditing,
financial, corporate and management level
Directorships in public companies and
FACB Industries Incorporated Berhad, Karambunai Corp Bhd
listed issuers (if any)
and Petaling Tin Berhad
Family relationship with any director
Mr Lim Mun Kee has no family relationship with any directors
and/or major shareholder of the listed
and/or major shareholder of the company
issuer
