Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. KNM Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP

(KNM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 07/16
0.185 MYR   +2.78%
06:19aKNM : Change in Boardroom - ENCIK MOHD IRWAN BIN MOHD MUBARAK
PU
06:19aKNM : Change in Audit Committee - ENCIK MOHD IRWAN BIN MOHD MUBARAK
PU
06:19aKNM : Change in Boardroom - MR LIM MUN KEE
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNM : Change in Boardroom - MR LIM MUN KEE

07/19/2021 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Change in Boardroom

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Date of change

19 Jul 2021

Name

MR LIM MUN KEE

Age

54

Gender

Male

Nationality

Malaysia

Designation

Non Executive Director

Directorate

Independent and Non Executive

Type of change

Appointment

Qualifications

No

Qualifications

Major/Field of Study Institute/University

Additional Information

1

Professional Qualification Accounting

Malaysian Institute of

Accountants and

Malaysian Institute of

Certified Public

Accountants

Working experience and occupation

Mr Lim Mun Kee started his career with KPMG PLT in 1989. He

has more than 30 years of valuable experiences gained

through his working career in various fields including auditing,

financial, corporate and management level

Directorships in public companies and

FACB Industries Incorporated Berhad, Karambunai Corp Bhd

listed issuers (if any)

and Petaling Tin Berhad

Family relationship with any director

Mr Lim Mun Kee has no family relationship with any directors

and/or major shareholder of the listed

and/or major shareholder of the company

issuer

Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer

Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries

Mr Lim Mun Kee has no conflict of interests that he has with the company

Mr Lim Mun Kee has not hold any interest in the securities of the Company or its subsidiaries

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 10:18:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KNM GROUP
06:19aKNM : Change in Boardroom - ENCIK MOHD IRWAN BIN MOHD MUBARAK
PU
06:19aKNM : Change in Audit Committee - ENCIK MOHD IRWAN BIN MOHD MUBARAK
PU
06:19aKNM : Change in Boardroom - MR LIM MUN KEE
PU
06:19aKNM : Change in Audit Committee - MR LIM MUN KEE
PU
07/15KNM : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares (Amended Announceme..
PU
06/29KNM : Annual Report & CG Report - 2020 (Amended Announcement)
PU
06/29GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting (Amended Announcement)
PU
06/28KNM Group Berhad Announces the Appointment of Flavio Porro as Executive Direc..
CI
06/28KNM : Change in Audit Committee - DATO DR KHALID BIN NGAH
PU
06/28KNM : Change in Audit Committee - DATO AB HALIM MOHYIDDIN
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 343 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2020 64,2 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 130 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 614 M 146 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart KNM GROUP
Duration : Period :
KNM Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koon Ping Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Toh Sing Wong Group Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Halim bin Mohyiddin Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Khalid bin Ngah Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoke Yan Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNM GROUP-9.76%132
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED27.67%46 634
HALLIBURTON COMPANY6.14%21 300
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-1.20%18 224
NOV INC.-0.80%6 117
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED5.86%4 299