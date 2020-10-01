KNM : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - MR TAN KOON PING

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) KNM GROUP BERHAD Information Compiled By KLSE Particulars of Director Name MR TAN KOON PING Descriptions(Class) Ordinary shares Details of changes No Date of change No of securities Type of transaction Nature of Interest 1 30/09/2020 200,000 Acquired Direct Interest Name of registered Tan Koon Ping holder Description of "Others" Type of Transaction Consideration (if any) Circumstances by Purchase of shares in the open market reason of which change has occurred Nature of interest Direct Interest Total no of securities after change Direct (units) 4,700,000 Direct (%) 0.175 Indirect/deemed 0 interest (units) Indirect/deemed 0.000 interest (%) Date of notice 01/10/2020 Date notice received by 01/10/2020 Listed Issuer Remarks :

The transaction of 200,000 ordinary shares represent 0.007% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,691,848,980 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 29,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 1 October 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.