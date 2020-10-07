KNM : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - MR TAN KOON PING

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Information Compiled By KLSE
Particulars of Director
|
Name
|
MR TAN KOON PING
|
|
|
Descriptions(Class)
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Details of changes
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Date of change
|
|
No of securities
|
Type of transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
05/10/2020
|
|
150,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
|
Name of registered
|
Tan Koon Ping
|
|
|
|
holder
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description of "Others"
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
|
|
2
|
06/10/2020
|
|
150,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
|
Name of registered
|
Tan Koon Ping
|
|
|
|
holder
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description of "Others"
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
|
|
Circumstances by
|
Purchase of shares from open market
|
|
reason of which change
|
|
|
|
|
has occurred
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
|
|
Total no of securities after change
|
|
|
Direct (units)
|
5,000,000
|
|
|
Direct (%)
|
0.186
|
|
|
|
Indirect/deemed
|
0
|
|
|
|
interest (units)
|
|
|
|
Indirect/deemed 0.000 interest (%)
|
Date of notice
|
07/10/2020
Date notice received by 07/10/2020
Listed Issuer
Remarks :
The transactions of 300,000 ordinary shares represent 0.011% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,691,848,980 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 29,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 7 October 2020.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 04:59:06 UTC