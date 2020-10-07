Log in
KNM : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - MR TAN KOON PING

10/07/2020 | 01:00am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name

MR TAN KOON PING

Descriptions(Class)

Ordinary shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

1

05/10/2020

150,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered

Tan Koon Ping

holder

Description of "Others"

Type of Transaction

Consideration (if any)

2

06/10/2020

150,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered

Tan Koon Ping

holder

Description of "Others"

Type of Transaction

Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by

Purchase of shares from open market

reason of which change

has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units)

5,000,000

Direct (%)

0.186

Indirect/deemed

0

interest (units)

Indirect/deemed 0.000 interest (%)

Date of notice

07/10/2020

Date notice received by 07/10/2020

Listed Issuer

Remarks :

The transactions of 300,000 ordinary shares represent 0.011% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,691,848,980 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 29,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 7 October 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 04:59:06 UTC
