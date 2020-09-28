Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  KNM Group    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP

(KNM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNM : OTHERSPROPOSED CANCELLATION OF THE OPTIONS UNEXERCISED WITH AN EXERCISE PRICE OF RM0.65 UNDER EMPLOYEES SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF KNM GROUP BERHAD GRANTED ON 25 JULY 2014 ("THE PROPOSED OPTION CANCELLATION")

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 12:00am EDT

OTHERS PROPOSED CANCELLATION OF THE OPTIONS UNEXERCISED WITH AN EXERCISE PRICE OF RM0.65 UNDER EMPLOYEES SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF KNM GROUP BERHAD GRANTED ON 25 JULY 2014 ("THE PROPOSED OPTION CANCELLATION")

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Type

Announcement

Subject

OTHERS

Description

PROPOSED CANCELLATION OF THE OPTIONS UNEXERCISED WITH AN EXERCISE

PRICE OF RM0.65 UNDER EMPLOYEES SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF KNM GROUP

BERHAD GRANTED ON 25 JULY 2014 ("THE PROPOSED OPTION CANCELLATION")

KNM GROUP BERHAD (521348-H) ("KNMGB" OR "THE COMPANY")

PROPOSED CANCELLATION OF THE OPTIONS UNEXERCISED WITH AN EXERCISE PRICE OF RM0.65 UNDER EMPLOYEES' SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF KNM GROUP BERHAD GRANTED ON 25 JULY 2014 ("THE PROPOSED OPTION CANCELLATION")

1. INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors of KNMGB wishes to announce that all the outstanding ESOS Options granted on 25 July 2014 ("ESOS Batch 1") and progressively exercisable pursuant thereto is hereby cancelled upon mutual agreement with the respective ESOS Option holders.

The Company's ESOS was approved by shareholders on 18 April 2014 with the effective date of implementation being 20 May 2014 for a period of eight (8) years and will expire on 19 May 2022. The total numbers of exercised and unexercised options of the ESOS Batch 1 granted on 25 July 2014 ("Grant Date") as at 24 September 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to this announcement ("LPD") are as follows :

Total no. of ESOS Batch 1 options unexercised

Total no. of ESOS Batch 1 options exercised

(to be cancelled)

2,393,900

146,717,001

2. RATIONALE FOR THE PROPOSED OPTION CANCELLATION

Based on the circular to shareholders dated 19 March 2014 in respect of the ESOS, the ESOS is intended to amongst others, motivate, retain and reward eligible employees of the KNMGB and its subsidiaries ("the Group") who would be given the opportunity to participate in the equity of KNMGB and thereby, relate directly to the performance of the KNMGB. The ESOS is designed to provide a continuing incentive to the eligible employees without adversely affecting the cash flow of the Group whilst at the same time, contributing positively to the Group's continuing growth through the intended stimulation of greater commitment, productivity and efforts on the part of the eligible employees towards the Group.

However, KNMGB's shares have predominantly been trading below the exercise price of RM0.65 per ESOS Option since the Grant Date up-to the LPD.

Accordingly, the unexercised ESOS Options no longer serve as effective tools to motivate, reward and retain eligible employees of the Group.

3. FINANCIAL EFFECTS

The Proposed Option Cancellation will not have any effect on KNMGB's issued and paid-up ordinary share capital, substantial shareholders' shareholdings, consolidated net assets, gearing, earnings and basic earnings per share of the Company.

4. APPROVAL REQUIRED FOR THE PROPOSED OPTION CANCELLATION

The Proposed Option Cancellation is not subject to the approval of the shareholders of KNMGB and/or relevant authorities.

This announcement is dated 25 September 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 03:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KNM GROUP
09/28KNM : Othersproposed cancellation of the options unexercised with an exercise pr..
PU
09/18KNM : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - MR TAN KOON PING
PU
09/15KNM : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
09/10KNM : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - MR TAN KOON PING
PU
09/10KNM : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - MR TAN KOON PING
PU
08/14TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING : NON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONSAward of Co..
PU
08/14KNM : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
08/13GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
08/10KNM : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
07/23KNM : OTHERSHeads of Joint Venture Agreement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 633 M 392 M 392 M
Net income 2019 45,5 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net Debt 2019 1 167 M 280 M 280 M
P/E ratio 2019 20,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 538 M 129 M 129 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart KNM GROUP
Duration : Period :
KNM Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Koon Ping Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Halim bin Mohyiddin Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Siew Liat Gan Executive Vice Chairman
Khalid bin Ngah Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoke Yan Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNM GROUP-46.67%129
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-60.40%22 099
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-49.45%10 867
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-48.77%8 618
DIALOG GROUP8.70%5 064
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-62.04%3 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group