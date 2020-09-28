KNM : OTHERSPROPOSED CANCELLATION OF THE OPTIONS UNEXERCISED WITH AN EXERCISE PRICE OF RM0.65 UNDER EMPLOYEES SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF KNM GROUP BERHAD GRANTED ON 25 JULY 2014 ("THE PROPOSED OPTION CANCELLATION")

OTHERS PROPOSED CANCELLATION OF THE OPTIONS UNEXERCISED WITH AN EXERCISE PRICE OF RM0.65 UNDER EMPLOYEES SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF KNM GROUP BERHAD GRANTED ON 25 JULY 2014 ("THE PROPOSED OPTION CANCELLATION")

KNM GROUP BERHAD (521348-H) ("KNMGB" OR "THE COMPANY")

PROPOSED CANCELLATION OF THE OPTIONS UNEXERCISED WITH AN EXERCISE PRICE OF RM0.65 UNDER EMPLOYEES' SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF KNM GROUP BERHAD GRANTED ON 25 JULY 2014 ("THE PROPOSED OPTION CANCELLATION")

1. INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors of KNMGB wishes to announce that all the outstanding ESOS Options granted on 25 July 2014 ("ESOS Batch 1") and progressively exercisable pursuant thereto is hereby cancelled upon mutual agreement with the respective ESOS Option holders.

The Company's ESOS was approved by shareholders on 18 April 2014 with the effective date of implementation being 20 May 2014 for a period of eight (8) years and will expire on 19 May 2022. The total numbers of exercised and unexercised options of the ESOS Batch 1 granted on 25 July 2014 ("Grant Date") as at 24 September 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to this announcement ("LPD") are as follows :

Total no. of ESOS Batch 1 options unexercised

Total no. of ESOS Batch 1 options exercised

(to be cancelled)

2,393,900

146,717,001