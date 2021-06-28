KNM : Change in Audit Committee - MADAM SOH YOKE YAN

Change in Audit Committee
KNM GROUP BERHAD
|
Date of change
|
28 Jun 2021
|
Name
|
MADAM SOH YOKE YAN
|
Age
|
54
|
Gender
|
Female
|
Nationality
|
Malaysia
|
Type of change
|
Resignation
|
Designation
|
Chairman of Audit Committee
|
Directorate
|
Independent and Non Executive
|
Composition of Audit
|
None
|
Committee (Name and
|
|
Directorate of members
|
|
after change)
|
Remarks :
The Company received the notification on 28 June 2021.
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 11:42:06 UTC.