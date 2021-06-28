Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. KNM Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP

(KNM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNM : Change in Audit Committee - MADAM SOH YOKE YAN

06/28/2021 | 07:43am EDT
Change in Audit Committee

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Date of change

28 Jun 2021

Name

MADAM SOH YOKE YAN

Age

54

Gender

Female

Nationality

Malaysia

Type of change

Resignation

Designation

Chairman of Audit Committee

Directorate

Independent and Non Executive

Composition of Audit

None

Committee (Name and

Directorate of members

after change)

Remarks :

The Company received the notification on 28 June 2021.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 11:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
