KNM : Change in Boardroom - ENCIK MOHD RIZAL BAHARI BIN MD NOOR

Change in Boardroom
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Date of change
31 May 2021
Name
ENCIK MOHD RIZAL BAHARI BIN MD NOOR
Age
50
Gender
Male
Nationality
Malaysia
Designation
Director
Directorate
Non Independent and Non Executive
Type of change
Resignation
Reason
TO PURSUE OTHER INTEREST
Details of any disagreement that he/she
No
has with the Board of Directors
Whether there are any matters that need No to be brought to the attention of shareholders
Qualifications
No Qualifications
Major/Field of Study
Institute/University
Additional Information
Working experience and occupation
N/A
Family relationship with any director
N/A
and/or major shareholder of the listed
issuer
Any conflict of interests that he/she has
N/A
with the listed issuer
Details of any interest in the securities of N/A the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
