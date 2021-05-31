Log in
KNM : Change in Boardroom - ENCIK MOHD RIZAL BAHARI BIN MD NOOR

05/31/2021 | 11:16am EDT
Change in Boardroom

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Date of change

31 May 2021

Name

ENCIK MOHD RIZAL BAHARI BIN MD NOOR

Age

50

Gender

Male

Nationality

Malaysia

Designation

Director

Directorate

Non Independent and Non Executive

Type of change

Resignation

Reason

TO PURSUE OTHER INTEREST

Details of any disagreement that he/she

No

has with the Board of Directors

Whether there are any matters that need No to be brought to the attention of shareholders

Qualifications

No Qualifications

Major/Field of Study

Institute/University

Additional Information

Working experience and occupation

N/A

Family relationship with any director

N/A

and/or major shareholder of the listed

issuer

Any conflict of interests that he/she has

N/A

with the listed issuer

Details of any interest in the securities of N/A the listed issuer or its subsidiaries

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 15:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
