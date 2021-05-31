KNM : Change in Boardroom - ENCIK MOHD RIZAL BAHARI BIN MD NOOR

Change in Boardroom

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Date of change 31 May 2021 Name ENCIK MOHD RIZAL BAHARI BIN MD NOOR Age 50 Gender Male Nationality Malaysia Designation Director Directorate Non Independent and Non Executive Type of change Resignation Reason TO PURSUE OTHER INTEREST Details of any disagreement that he/she No has with the Board of Directors

Whether there are any matters that need No to be brought to the attention of shareholders

Qualifications No Qualifications Major/Field of Study Institute/University Additional Information Working experience and occupation N/A Family relationship with any director N/A and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer Any conflict of interests that he/she has N/A with the listed issuer

Details of any interest in the securities of N/A the listed issuer or its subsidiaries