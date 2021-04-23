|
KNM : Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Date of transaction
Currency
Type of changes
Total number of treasury shares changed (units)
23 Apr 2021
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) Resale
12,500,000
|
Minimum price paid for each
|
0.185
|
share sold ($$)
|
|
Maximum price paid for each
|
0.185
|
share sold ($$)
|
|
Total consideration received ($$)
|
2312500.00
|
Total number of treasury shares
|
1,841,275
|
held after the resale or transfer
|
|
Adjusted issued capital after
|
3,293,566,955
|
cancellation (no. of shares)
|
|
(units)
|
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
KNM GROUP BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
KNM
|
Date Announced
|
23 Apr 2021
|
Category
|
Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares
|
Reference Number
|
SB4-23042021-00001
|
|
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 10:03:15 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
1 324 M
322 M
322 M
|Net income 2020
|
70,5 M
17,2 M
17,2 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
1 137 M
277 M
277 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|7,85x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
623 M
151 M
152 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|1,31x
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,32x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|82,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|KNM GROUP
|-7.32%
|151