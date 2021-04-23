Log in
    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP

(KNM)
  
KNM : Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares

04/23/2021 | 06:04am EDT
Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Date of transaction

Currency

Type of changes

Total number of treasury shares changed (units)

23 Apr 2021

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) Resale

12,500,000

Minimum price paid for each

0.185

share sold ($$)

Maximum price paid for each

0.185

share sold ($$)

Total consideration received ($$)

2312500.00

Total number of treasury shares

1,841,275

held after the resale or transfer

Adjusted issued capital after

3,293,566,955

cancellation (no. of shares)

(units)

Announcement Info

Company Name

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Stock Name

KNM

Date Announced

23 Apr 2021

Category

Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares

Reference Number

SB4-23042021-00001

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 10:03:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 324 M 322 M 322 M
Net income 2020 70,5 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 137 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 623 M 151 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart KNM GROUP
Duration : Period :
KNM Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Koon Ping Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Halim bin Mohyiddin Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Khalid bin Ngah Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoke Yan Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Siew Liat Gan Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNM GROUP-7.32%151
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED15.67%35 306
HALLIBURTON COMPANY1.69%17 079
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-4.94%15 321
NOV INC.-4.95%5 098
DIALOG GROUP-10.43%4 239
