Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. KNM Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP

(KNM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNM : Proposed Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature

05/31/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Circular/Notice to Shareholders

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Subject

Proposed Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of

a Revenue or Trading Nature

Please refer attachment below.

Attachments

KNM - SBB RRPT Circular 2021 (Final).pdf348.6 kB

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

If you are in doubt as to the course of action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisers immediately.

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") has not perused the contents of this Circular as Bursa Securities has prescribed it as an exempt circular.

Bursa Securities takes no responsibility for the contents of this Statement/Circular and makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Circular.

KNM GROUP BERHAD

(Company No. 521348-H)

CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS

in relation to

PROPOSED SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR

RECURRENT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE OR TRADING NATURE

The above proposal will be tabled as Special Business at KNM Group Berhad's ("KNM") 19th Annual General Meeting ("19th AGM") will be held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 10.00 a.m., to be conducted fully virtual via remote participation and electronic voting (RPEV) with the live streaming to be broadcasted from Auditorium, 3A Floor, Menara Symphony, Jalan Prof Khoo Kay Kim, Seksyen 13, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia. Notice of the 19th AGM together with the Form of Proxy, which can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.knm-group.com("KNM Website").

The Form of Proxy must be completed and deposited at the registered office of KNM at 15, Jalan Dagang SB 4/1, Taman Sungai Besi Indah, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia not less than twenty-four (24) hours before the time fixed for the 19th AGM or at any adjournment thereof. Alternatively, the Proxy Form can also be lodged electronically via "Boardroom Smart Investor Portal" at https://boardroomlimited.my not less than twenty-four (24) hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting. Kindly refer to the procedure for Electronic Lodgement of Form of Proxy from the Administration Notes for the AGM from the Company's website. The lodging of the Form of Proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the 19th AGM should you subsequently wish to do so.

Last date and time for lodging the Form of Proxy Date and time of the 19th AGM

  • 28 June 2021 at 10.00 a.m.
  • 29 June 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

This Circular is dated 31 May 2021

DEFINITIONS

Except where the context otherwise requires, the following definitions shall apply throughout this Circular:

AGM

:

Annual General Meeting.

Board or the Directors

: Board of Directors of KNM.

Bursa Securities

: Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

Director

: Has the meaning given in Section 2 of the Act and Section 2(1) of the

CMSA. For the purposes of the Proposed Recurrent RPT Mandate, includes

any person who is or was within the preceding 6 months of the date on

which the terms of the transaction were agreed upon, a Director or a chief

executive of KNM or its subsidiary.

Interested Related Parties

: Related Parties who are interested in the Proposed Recurrent RPT

Mandate.

KNM or the Company

:

KNM Group Berhad.

KNM Group or the Group

:

KNM and its subsidiaries.

KNM Shares or Shares

: Ordinary shares in KNM.

Listing Requirements

:

Bursa Securities Main Market Listing Requirements, including any

amendment that may be made from time to time.

Major Shareholder

: Includes any person who is or was within the preceding 6 months of the

date on which the terms of the transaction were agreed upon, a major

shareholder of KNM or any other corporation which is KNM's subsidiary as

defined under paragraph 1.01 of the Listing Requirements and reproduced

hereinunder:

A major shareholder means a person who has an interest or interests in one

or more voting shares in a corporation and the number or aggregate number

of those shares, is:

(a) 10% or more of the total number of voting shares in the corporation; or

(b) 5% or more of the total number of voting shares in the corporation

where such person is the largest shareholder of the corporation.

For the purpose of this definition, "interest" shall have the meaning of

"interest in shares" given in Section 8 of the Act.

Market Day

: Any day between Mondays and Fridays (both inclusive) which Bursa

Securities is open for the trading of securities.

NA

:

Net Assets.

Person Connected

: Shall be as defined in Chapter 1 of the Listing Requirements

Proposed Recurrent

: Proposed shareholders' mandate for Recurrent RPTs as disclosed in this

RPT Mandate or Proposed

Statement/Circular.

2019 RRPT Mandate

Related Party or Related

: Director(s), Major Shareholder(s) or Person(s) Connected.

Parties

Related Party Transaction(s)

: Transaction(s) entered into by the Group which involves the interest, direct

or RPT(s)

or indirect, of Related Party(ies).

Recurrent RPT(s)

: A Related Party Transaction(s) which is/are recurrent, of a revenue or

trading nature and which is/are necessary for day-to-day operations of KNM

Group.

RM and sen

: Ringgit Malaysia and sen respectively.

i

DEFINITIONS (CONT'D)

Rules of the Bursa Securities

: Rules of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, including any amendment that

may be made from time to time.

Substantial Shareholder(s)

: A person who has an interest or interests in one or more voting Shares and

the nominal amount of that Shares, or the aggregate of the nominal

amounts of those Shares, is not less than 5% of the aggregate of the

nominal amounts of all voting Shares as defined under Section 136(1)(a) of

the Act. "Interest in Shares" shall have the meaning given in Section 8 of the

Act.

Treasury Shares

: Purchased Shares which are or will be retained as treasury shares.

2020 Recurrent RPT

: The shareholders' mandate obtained at the Company's 18th AGM on 13

Mandate

August 2020 for KNM Group to enter into recurrent related party

transactions as disclosed in the preceding year's circular to shareholders

dated 30 June 2020 from even date, and shall expire at the conclusion of

the forthcoming 19th AGM to be held on 29 June 2021.

The remaining of this page is purposely left blank

ii

CONTENTS

CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO PROPOSED RECURRENT RPT MANDATE:

Page

1.

INTRODUCTION

1

2. DETAILS OF PROPOSED RECURRENT RPT MANDATE

2.1

LISTING REQUIREMENTS

1

2.2

VALIDITY PERIOD

2

2.3

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES OF KNM GROUP

2

2.4

NATURE OF RECURRENT RPTs AND CLASS OF RELATED PARTIES

3

2.5

OUTSTANDING AMOUNT DUE AND OWING UNDER THE RECURRENT RPTs

6

3.

RATIONALE FOR PROPOSED RECURRENT RPT MANDATE

6

4.

EFFECTS OF PROPOSED RECURRENT RPT MANDATE

7

5.

THRESHOLD FOR APPROVAL OF RECURRENT RPTs

7

6.

REVIEW PROCEDURES FOR RECURRENT RPTs

7

7.

STATEMENT FROM THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

7

8.

APPROVAL REQUIRED

8

9.

INTERESTS OF INTERESTED RELATED PARTIES

8

10.

DIRECTORS' RECOMMENDATION

8

11.

AGM

9

12.

FURTHER INFORMATION

9

APPENDICES

APPENDIX I - EXTRACT OF RESOLUTION

10

APPENDIX II - FURTHER INFORMATION

11

The remaining of this page is purposely left blank

iii

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 15:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KNM GROUP
11:16aKNM  : Change in Boardroom - ENCIK MOHD RIZAL BAHARI BIN MD NOOR
PU
11:16aKNM  : Annual Report & CG Report - 2020
PU
11:16aKNM  : Proposed Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions o..
PU
05/30GENERAL MEETINGS : Notice of Meeting
PU
05/24NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund raisingknm group berhad ("knm" or th..
PU
05/03DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPT : Intention to deal during closed period
PU
04/29KNM  : OTHERS(1) Proposed Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for Share Buy-Back; a..
PU
04/23KNM  : Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares
PU
04/22TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING : Non related party transactionsproposed di..
PU
04/21KNM  : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 324 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2020 70,5 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net Debt 2020 1 137 M 276 M 276 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 560 M 135 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart KNM GROUP
Duration : Period :
KNM Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Koon Ping Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Halim bin Mohyiddin Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Khalid bin Ngah Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoke Yan Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Siew Liat Gan Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNM GROUP-17.07%131
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED43.52%43 810
HALLIBURTON COMPANY18.78%19 974
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY17.03%18 882
NOV INC.17.41%6 297
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED8.37%4 134