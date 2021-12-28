Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  KNM Group Berhad
  News
  Summary
    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP BERHAD

(KNM)
DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

12/28/2021 | 11:07am EST
DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Subject

Dealings Outside Closed Period

No

Salutation

Name

Designation

Description Of "Others"

Designation

1

MR

WONG TOH SING

Chief Financial Officer

Type of

Disposed

Transaction

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

24 Dec 2021

Date of

Transaction

ORDINARY SHARES

Description of

Securities

50,000

No of Securities

Transacted

0.001

%of Securities

Transacted

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 7,500.000

Consideration

Remarks :

The consideration is inclusive of brokerage, sales tax, stamp duty and clearing fee.

Announcement Info

Company Name

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Stock Name

KNM

Date Announced

28 Dec 2021

Category

Dealings in Listed Securities (Chapter 14 of Listing Requirements)

Reference Number

DLR-28122021-00009

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 16:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 343 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2020 64,2 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 130 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 533 M 127 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,0%
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koon Ping Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Toh Sing Wong Group Chief Financial Officer
Zulhasnan bin Rafique Executive Chairman
Mun Kee Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Irwan bin Mohammed Mubarak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNM GROUP BERHAD-29.27%127
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED35.46%41 855
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY16.16%21 419
HALLIBURTON COMPANY22.59%20 740
NOV INC.-0.87%5 317
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED22.59%4 675