DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Subject
Dealings Outside Closed Period
No
Salutation
Name
|
Designation
Description Of "Others"
Designation
1
MR
WONG TOH SING
Chief Financial Officer
|
24 Dec 2021
ORDINARY SHARES
50,000
0.001
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 7,500.000
Remarks :
The consideration is inclusive of brokerage, sales tax, stamp duty and clearing fee.
Announcement Info
Company Name
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Stock Name
KNM
Date Announced
28 Dec 2021
Category
Dealings in Listed Securities (Chapter 14 of Listing Requirements)
Reference Number
DLR-28122021-00009
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 16:06:08 UTC.