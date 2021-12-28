Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. KNM Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP BERHAD

(KNM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNM Berhad : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

12/28/2021 | 02:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

KNM GROUP BERHAD

1. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?

Types of corporate proposal Details of corporate proposal

No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal

Issue price per share ($$) Par Value($$) (if applicable)

No

Private Placement

PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10% OF THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN KNM

193,132,800

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.1300

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.000

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units

3,677,302,755

Issued Share Capital ($$)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 2,110,306,760.580

Listing Date

28 Dec 2021

Announcement Info

Company Name

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Stock Name

KNM

Date Announced

27 Dec 2021

Category

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

Reference Number

ALA-23122021-00016

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 14:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KNM GROUP BERHAD
02:37pKNM BERHAD : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares-Amended Announcements
PU
02:37pKNM BERHAD : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
12/22KNM BERHAD : Othersmedia release - knm plans corporate exercises to raise new fundings to ..
PU
12/22KNM BERHAD : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to Paragraph 9.19A of ..
PU
12/17KNM BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO TUNKU YAACOB K..
PU
12/17KNM BERHAD : Notice of Interest Sub. S-hldr (Section 137 of CA 2016) - DATO TUNKU YAACOB K..
PU
12/16KNM BERHAD : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to Paragraph 9.19A of ..
PU
12/16NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund raising knm group berhad ("knm" or the "compan..
PU
12/16KNM BERHAD : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
12/16KNM BERHAD : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 343 M 321 M 239 M
Net income 2020 64,2 M 15,4 M 11,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 130 M 270 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 533 M 127 M 94,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart KNM GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
KNM Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koon Ping Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Toh Sing Wong Group Chief Financial Officer
Zulhasnan bin Rafique Executive Chairman
Mun Kee Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Irwan bin Mohammed Mubarak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNM GROUP BERHAD-29.27%127
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED35.46%41 855
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY16.16%21 419
HALLIBURTON COMPANY22.59%20 740
NOV INC.-0.87%5 317
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED22.59%4 675