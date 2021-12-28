KNM Berhad : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
KNM GROUP BERHAD
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?
Types of corporate proposal Details of corporate proposal
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
Issue price per share ($$) Par Value($$) (if applicable)
No
Private Placement
PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10% OF THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN KNM
193,132,800
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.1300
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.000
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units
3,677,302,755
Issued Share Capital ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 2,110,306,760.580
Listing Date
28 Dec 2021
Announcement Info
Company Name
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Stock Name
KNM
Date Announced
27 Dec 2021
Category
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
Reference Number
ALA-23122021-00016
Sales 2020
1 343 M
321 M
239 M
Net income 2020
64,2 M
15,4 M
11,4 M
Net Debt 2020
1 130 M
270 M
201 M
P/E ratio 2020
8,64x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
533 M
127 M
94,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,33x
EV / Sales 2020
1,29x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
76,0%
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP BERHAD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
